Poolman TRAILER: Chris Pine’s Directorial Debut Starring Annette Bening And Danny DeVito Looks Promising

Chris Pine is back on screen as an actor, writer, and director this time!

The thriller comedy Poolman marks Pine’s directorial debut, and the timing couldn't be better. The actor will celebrate two decades in Hollywood since his debut in 2004 this year.

Talking about the film, the Wonder Woman actor told People’s Magazine, "It was so joyful and the most creative I’ve ever gotten to be on set."

Pine’s portrayal of the optimistic character will be a delight to watch

Pine rocks long hair and a beard in the Poolman trailer! In the movie, the actor plays Darren Barrenman, a pool attendee who gets involved in investigating a corrupt politician with a mysterious partner-in-crime, DeWanda Wise.

The Princess Diaries 2 star talked about the movie and hinted at his character's arc. Barrenman is "a dreamer whose search for love and connection won’t be bullied into submission by a cynical world." It’s a happy-go-lucky guy who remains optimistic during the most trying times, and by the trailer, it looks hysterical!

"I like that kind of optimism, and I think audiences will too," adds Pine. With a lighthearted and fun movie like Poolman, the actor hopes it leaves the audience smiling. "We hope you leave the theater with a smile, feeling a little bit lighter than when you came in. Just a moment to escape the day-to-day with a story that delights,” Pine said.

What to expect from Poolman?

The movie's synopsis describes Pine's character as "a native Los Angeleseno who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block and fighting to make his hometown a better place to live."

"When he is tasked by a femme fatale to uncover the truth behind a shady business deal, Darren enlists the help of his friends to take on a corrupt politician and a greedy land developer. His investigation reveals a hidden truth about his beloved city and himself," the synopsis continues. The film is categorized into multiple genres. So fans can expect drama, action, thriller, and, of course, comedy!

The star-studded cast of Poolman

Besides Pine's directorial debut, the star-studded cast is also something to look forward to. The star cast includes Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Stephen Tobolowsky, Clancy Brown, John Ortiz, and Ray Wise.

The Star Trek alum spoke about getting a "hall-of-fame team" on his film. "Just getting to work with one of them would be fortunate. The fact that they all said yes was unbelievable. I'm forever grateful they gave their time and talents to the film," he said.

Poolman will hit the theaters on May 10.