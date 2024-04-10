'Pray The Best For Him': Morgan Wallen's Ex KT Smith Breaks Silence On Country Singer's Nashville Bar Arrest

The One Night At A Time concert star has been recently caught up in a huge series of tragedies. Morgan Wallen was arrested at a Nashville bar. Could this be because the country artist's love of his life KT Smith had married someone else?

Learn as Smith addresses the issue.

KT Smith on Morgan Wallens arrest

Kattie ‘KT’ Smith who was once engaged to Morgan Wallen had recently announced her engagement and wedding to Luke Scornavacco. In the following days, the Spin You Around singer was arrested from a Nashville rooftop bar.

Smith had recently spoken to PEOPLE suggesting that although a few sources say the incident could have some connection to her surprise marriage, she does not believe in those alleged statements.

Sharing her thoughts which The Daily Beast first obtained, she said, “Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline, I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement.”

Further talking about the same issue, Smith said, “I cannot speak on Morgan’s behalf, but I do pray the very best for him. Praying that this was just a slip-up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior.”

KT Smith, who happens to be a social media influencer shares a son, Indigo, who is almost four years old, with the singer. They both started dating in 2016.

Morgan Wallens arrest

2016 was the year when Morgan Wallen and KT Smith started seeing each other and in the same year, the two got engaged.

However, they eventually broke their engagement but were still in an on-and-off relationship. After a few years, they welcomed their son, Indigo in July 2020, after they had actually broken up.

This year on March 29, KT Smith announced her engagement to Luke Scornavacco. Soon, on April 3, 2024, she then revealed that she had gotten married to him. Just a few days later, on Sunday, April 7, Wallen was arrested as he threw a chair off a rooftop bar.

He was arrested on felony charges, as two officers who were standing near the Chief’s Bar, saw a chair fall, which was thrown by the Wasted On You singer. The artist has been charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, as reported by PEOPLE according to court documents.

