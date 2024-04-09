What Is Morgan Wallen's Net Worth? Country Star's Fortune Explored Amid Nashville Bar Arrest

Morgan Wallen has earned fortunes for himself over the years. While the singer faces felony charges, here’s an exploration of Wallen’s net worth and assets.

By Rashi Desai
Published on Apr 09, 2024  |  10:44 PM IST |  328
IMDB
Morgan Wallen via IMDB

Morgan Wallen was arrested on Sunday for throwing a chair from a six-story bar in Nashville. The police department confirmed the news by releasing a statement that read, “Country artist Morgan Wallen, 30, was booked early today on 3 cts of felony reckless endangerment and 1 ct of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar on Sunday night. The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers.”

Wallen earlier, too, was arrested for behaving inappropriately while being intoxicated and for three charges over a felony of reckless endangerment. While he faces legal issues in his personal life, the singer continues to grow in the music industry and earns fortunes out of it.

Morgan Wallen’s Net Worth

The country singer owns a lot of wealth and valuables amid his Nashville bar arrest. Wallen has a net worth of $12 million as of 2024. The singer’s wealth growth is quite high, as he grew from $4 million in 2023 to the current value in just a year.

Morgan began his career by participating in The Voice, where Shakira and Usher recognized the singer’s talent. After gaining fame over the years, the country singer earned money by playing gigs and performing on tours worldwide. 

In 2023, Wallen earned $70 million from his One Night at a Time Tour, out of which he donated $3 million to his foundation. Morgan's rising net worth is partly because he consistently releases a single or a collection of songs his fans enjoy. For 2024 as well, the singer is preparing for his fourth album. However, the singer will have to delay the release due to ongoing legal matters.

 

Real Estate Owned By Morgan Wallen

Speaking of property, Morgan Wallen lives in a luxurious seven-bedroom mansion in Los Angeles. The singer bought the house from actor Jason Statham for $3.2 million. The musician’s mansion includes a gaming room, a theatre for 25 people, and private jets, which add to its value of around $910,000. 

Apart from L.A., Wallen also owns properties in California, Florida, and New York. He has rented out the apartments and earns around $800,000 on rentals annually. 

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

 

What do people ask about Morgan Wallen?

Which is Morgan Wallen's most successful tour?
One Time at a Night is Wallen's most successful tour.
Latest Articles