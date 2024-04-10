Fallout director Jonathan Nolan shares crucial advice for Kalki 2898 AD makers; calls Indian filmmakers 'extraordinary'

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is undeniably one of the most anticipated projects of 2024. The film helmed by Nag Ashwin is said to be a shapeshifter of Indian Cinema and one of the biggest projects ever made. Now in a recent update, renowned script writer Jonathan Nolan who is also the brother of Oscar-winning director Sir Christopher Nolan has shared some important advice for the makers of Kalki 2898 AD.

Jonathan Nolan's advice for Kalki 2898 AD makers

During an exclusive interview with ETimes, when the interviewer asked about how to nail a successful sci-fi genre film as we have Kalki 2898 AD for this year, Jonathan Nolan shared his thoughts on the same.

In response to the question, Jonathan said, “Oh wow, I don't think I have a lot of great advice for the filmmakers here who are extraordinary! I think Bollywood tends to shoot practically more than Hollywood does these days.”

He further mentioned that the one thing he admires about Indian films is that they focus completely on on-location photography and stunt work which is truly commendable. Nolan said he doesn't have much to offer to filmmakers in India as he loves their work already.

The filmmaker continued, “But I think in terms of world-building, I think it really comes from playfulness.” He continued, "One of the reasons why some of the projects that we work on are in that space of science fiction is the fun and thrill of getting a chance to talk a litte bit about how the world, what it might become and what you think it should become in some cases."

More about Jonathan Nolan's Fallout

The show depicts the aftermath of a disastrous nuclear exchange in alternate Earth history in which breakthroughs in nuclear technology following WWII resulted in the formation of a subsequent resource war. The show is based on the 1997 popular video game Fallout by Interplay Productions.

The show features Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Mike Doyle, Kyle MachLachlan, and Chris Parnell in crucial roles. The thriller series has been created by Jonathan Nolan, and Lisa Joy and bankrolled by Kilter Films, Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, and Amazon MGM Studios in a joint venture. The series is all set to premiere on April 11 on Prime Video.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming science fiction action film set in a dystopian world starring Prabhas , Amitabh Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone. It is one of the year's most anticipated movies, boasting an all-star ensemble and a breathtaking idea.

Apart from the leading actors, the ensemble cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and others in key roles.

Nag Ashwin wrote and directed the film, which is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Santhosh Narayanan is creating the soundtrack for the sci-fi thriller.

