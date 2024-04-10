Fallout director Jonathan Nolan shares crucial advice for Kalki 2898 AD makers; calls Indian filmmakers 'extraordinary'

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan's brother Jonathan Nolan has shared some advice for the makers.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Apr 10, 2024  |  01:43 PM IST |  4.7K
Christopher Nolan's brother says THIS to makers of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD
Christopher Nolan's brother says THIS to makers of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD (PC: Prime Video India Instagram, Vyjayanthi Movies X)

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is undeniably one of the most anticipated projects of 2024. The film helmed by Nag Ashwin is said to be a shapeshifter of Indian Cinema and one of the biggest projects ever made. Now in a recent update, renowned script writer Jonathan Nolan who is also the brother of Oscar-winning director Sir Christopher Nolan has shared some important advice for the makers of Kalki 2898 AD.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Jonathan Nolan's advice for Kalki 2898 AD makers

During an exclusive interview with ETimes, when the interviewer asked about how to nail a successful sci-fi genre film as we have Kalki 2898 AD for this year, Jonathan Nolan shared his thoughts on the same. 

Related Stories

Is Kamal Haasan playing a guest role in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD? Find out
entertainment
Is Kamal Haasan playing a guest role in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD? Find out
Prithviraj Sukumaran says THIS about Salaar co-star Prabhas
entertainment
Prithviraj Sukumaran says THIS about Salaar co-star Prabhas

In response to the question, Jonathan said, “Oh wow, I don't think I have a lot of great advice for the filmmakers here who are extraordinary! I think Bollywood tends to shoot practically more than Hollywood does these days.”

He further mentioned that the one thing he admires about Indian films is that they focus completely on on-location photography and stunt work which is truly commendable. Nolan said he doesn't have much to offer to filmmakers in India as he loves their work already.

The filmmaker continued, “But I think in terms of world-building, I think it really comes from playfulness.” He continued, "One of the reasons why some of the projects that we work on are in that space of science fiction is the fun and thrill of getting a chance to talk a litte bit about how the world, what it might become and what you think it should become in some cases."

More about Jonathan Nolan's Fallout

The show depicts the aftermath of a disastrous nuclear exchange in alternate Earth history in which breakthroughs in nuclear technology following WWII resulted in the formation of a subsequent resource war. The show is based on the 1997 popular video game Fallout by Interplay Productions. 

The show features Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Mike Doyle, Kyle MachLachlan, and Chris Parnell in crucial roles. The thriller series has been created by Jonathan Nolan, and Lisa Joy and bankrolled by Kilter Films, Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, and Amazon MGM Studios in a joint venture. The series is all set to premiere on April 11 on Prime Video.


More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming science fiction action film set in a dystopian world starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone. It is one of the year's most anticipated movies, boasting an all-star ensemble and a breathtaking idea. 

Apart from the leading actors, the ensemble cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and others in key roles.

Nag Ashwin wrote and directed the film, which is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Santhosh Narayanan is creating the soundtrack for the sci-fi thriller.

ALSO READ: Video: Jr NTR fans stop Anupama Parameswaran from speaking at Tillu Square success meet

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Credits: ETimes
Advertisement

Latest Articles