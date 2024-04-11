'Nothing Was Not Exciting': Jennifer Aniston Talks About FRIENDS; Says 'It Was Magic'

Jennifer Aniston has been Hollywood’s most beloved actress for years now. The marvelous actress needs no introduction, as she has given plenty of outstanding performances over the years. She became a household name after her role as Rachel Green in the all-time hit sitcom Friends, which is still one of the most watched series on OTT. So much so that Jennifer Aniston has even received a Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Award for her role in the hit sitcom Friends. In a recent interview with People, Jennifer Aniston reminisced about her time on Friends.

Jennifer Aniston reminisces about her time on Friends

Jennifer Aniston or Rachel Green? Well, it seems like her beloved character has now become a synonym for Aniston. In life, Aniston has a lot to be grateful for, and one of those things is her time spent on the hit sitcom Friends. In a recent interview with People, Aniston is looking back on her time on Friends.

When asked how she felt knowing it was all just the beginning, the actress replied, “Oh, everything was the most wonderful thing in the world. It was simply magic. Nothing was exciting. And it's still exhilarating, but we've gained more experience. We have learned more lessons. There's a bit more behind us.”

Meanwhile, the Jennifer Aniston-starrer sitcom Friends was released in 1994 and ran for ten years with 10 seasons. Even today, the sitcom is among the top-streamed series of all time on OTT.

Jennifer Aniston reveals when she realized she wanted to be an actress

Jennifer Aniston has been a part of the industry for over three decades now. Over the years, she has delivered some of the most exemplary and terrific performances and still continues to do so. It’s always a delight to watch The Morning Show actresses on screen. But when did she decide that her passion was to be in front of the camera? In the same interview with People, Jennifer Aniston reveals when she realized she wanted to be an actress.

When asked when she realized she wanted to be an actress, Aniston replied, “I was about 11 years old when I first appeared on stage. I participated in a Nativity play and played the Archangel. I caught the bug from that moment on.”

The actress also revealed what advice she would’ve given herself back in time: “Maintain that sense when it wasn't about'making it’ but rather about working.” Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston was last seen in Murder Mystery 2, which was released last year in March on Netflix.

