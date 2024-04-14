Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Her Daughter On FRIENDS Set; Here's What She Said

American actor and film producer Reese Witherspoon opens up about bringing her daughter to America’s favorite American sitcom, FRIENDS. Here’s what she shared in her interview.

By Shivangi Prajapati
Published on Apr 14, 2024  |  04:06 PM IST |  328
Reese Witherspoon Talks About Daughter On Friends Set
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe (PC: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram)

American actor and film producer Reese Witherspoon recalls fond memories from the Friends set but admits feeling nervous during her time there.

“Appearing on Friends remains one of my most nerve-wracking experiences ever. It was in front of a live audience, something I hadn't done before," recalls the actress who portrayed Jennifer Aniston's sister in 2000.

Despite feeling nervous, Reese Witherspoon fondly remembers when Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox met her baby daughter Ava, 24,  who was at the time.



ALSO READ: Jennifer Garner Pays Unique Tribute To Reese Witherspoon On Her Birthday; See Here

Jennifer Aniston's sweet gesture to Reese Witherspoon's baby

In this week's PEOPLE, the actress recalls how kind Jen and Courteney were when they eagerly visited her dressing room to meet her newborn, expressing surprise at her new arrival. "They asked, Can we hold the baby?”

The Man In The Moon Actress Reese Witherspoon still keeps a special keepsake of Ava from then on.

"I placed her on the Central Perk couch and have a small photo of her there," she mentions about the iconic coffee shop from the show.



ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon Send Birthday Love To Drew Barrymore; See Their Wishes Here

Reese Witherspoon is an Oscar-winning actress, entrepreneur, and mother of three

The 48-year-old Nashville native, who won an Oscar for playing June Carter in Walk the Line (2005), started her Draper James fashion line in 2015 and founded Hello Sunshine media company in 2016. She's also a proud mom of three, including sons Deacon, 20, and Tennessee, 11.

Witherspoon says she'll never forget the strong bond she saw between the Friends cast.

“They had a natural rhythm and connection. It was like these six people were in sync with each other," she says. "You could see they genuinely cared for each other. It's really special to me that I got to witness that."

All episodes of FRIENDS From Season 1 to 10 are available on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Which Of The Friends Cast Members Have Kids? Meet The Children Of The Sitcom Stars

About The Author
Shivangi Prajapati

Shivangi Prajapati is a writer by profession and passion. With her extensive research, she loves breaking down complex information,



Latest Articles