Reese Witherspoon Talks About Daughter On Friends Set

American actor and film producer Reese Witherspoon recalls fond memories from the Friends set but admits feeling nervous during her time there.

“Appearing on Friends remains one of my most nerve-wracking experiences ever. It was in front of a live audience, something I hadn't done before," recalls the actress who portrayed Jennifer Aniston's sister in 2000.

Despite feeling nervous, Reese Witherspoon fondly remembers when Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox met her baby daughter Ava, 24, who was at the time.

Jennifer Aniston's sweet gesture to Reese Witherspoon's baby

In this week's PEOPLE , the actress recalls how kind Jen and Courteney were when they eagerly visited her dressing room to meet her newborn, expressing surprise at her new arrival. "They asked, Can we hold the baby?”

The Man In The Moon Actress Reese Witherspoon still keeps a special keepsake of Ava from then on.

"I placed her on the Central Perk couch and have a small photo of her there," she mentions about the iconic coffee shop from the show.

Reese Witherspoon is an Oscar-winning actress, entrepreneur, and mother of three

The 48-year-old Nashville native, who won an Oscar for playing June Carter in Walk the Line (2005), started her Draper James fashion line in 2015 and founded Hello Sunshine media company in 2016. She's also a proud mom of three, including sons Deacon, 20, and Tennessee, 11.

Witherspoon says she'll never forget the strong bond she saw between the Friends cast.

“They had a natural rhythm and connection. It was like these six people were in sync with each other," she says. "You could see they genuinely cared for each other. It's really special to me that I got to witness that."

