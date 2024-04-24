Late Actress Anne Heche’s Son Homer Laffoon Claims Her Estate Cannot Pay Off Outstanding Debts; Deets Inside

Emmy-winning actress Anne Heche passed away in 2022 after being in a coma following a car crash in Los Angeles. Recently, her son, Homer revealed that her estate is unable to pay off the outstanding debts.

Homer Laffoon, the 22-year-old son of the late actress currently serves as the proprietor of her estate. He stated that the estate is “not yet in a condition to closed” owing to its inability to clear the pending credits.

Anne Heche’s Estate Is Insolvent With Three 2 Million USD Claims Filed By Owners And Tenant

In a statement submitted to People by Laffoon, who serves as an administrator for the estate, he revealed that the assets include a modest bank account, royalties, and residual income from past projects among other things. Even though some of them amount to $110K and others are being appraised at this time, there have been claims made against seven different creditors — three of whom seek $2M each–while all-round debt exceeds $6 million which makes it impossible for any creditor to be paid back.

Homer also shared his disappointment about how poorly Heche's memoir Call Me Anne sold. He estimates they earned less than 25 grand in total. Currently, the only way out is negotiating settlement agreements with these people, he added.

Deceased Actress Anne Heche’s Estate To Be Sold By Her Son Amid Debts of 6 Million USD

The Men In Trees star’s private property is about to be sold in an estate sale. Laffoon has set up a timetable for the remaining activities necessary for winding up the estate, targeting July 2025 as the completion date of the process. These tasks comprise filing inventory and appraisal documents, gathering any outstanding royalties, and preparing tax returns on behalf of the estate. Any claims by creditors against the estate are expected to be settled by August 2024.

Anne Heche who formerly dated Ellen DeGeneres has starred in Wag the Dog, Six Days, Seven Nights, Walking and Talking, Donnie Brasco, and many more movies and shows. In 2022, she crashed into a house in LA that started a fire and fatally injured her. After being in a coma, she was declared dead in August of that year.

