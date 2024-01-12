RodeoHouston 2024 unveils star-studded lineup; Jonas Brothers, Blake Shelton, 50 Cent, and more to be a part

In the heart of Texas, excitement is building for the 2024 RodeoHouston as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo presents a roster that promises to take the annual event to new heights. This year's lineup includes the legendary Jonas Brothers, country vocalist Blake Shelton, and hip-hop heavyweight 50 Cent, and will enthrall audiences from February 27 to March 17.

Diverse delight: The inclusive RodeoHouston 2024 lineup

RodeoHouston's varied and inclusive character takes center stage in 2024, with the list spanning many musical genres, guaranteeing there's something for everyone under the Texas sky. The unique combination of performances, including both seasoned favorites and new talents, ensures an outstanding experience for both rodeo fans and music fans.

Blake Shelton, country music royalty, will kick off the festivities on February 27, signaling a rousing start to the 2024 RodeoHouston. Shelton is sure to produce a spectacular opening night with his unmistakable charisma and chart-topping classics, setting the tone for the broad musical journey that follows.

On March 1, the RodeoHouston arena will be transformed into a hip-hop heaven as 50 Cent hits the stage. The rap legend, famed for his chart-topping singles and captivating stage presence, pledges to offer unrivaled excitement, merging the worlds of rodeo and hip-hop in a manner that only RodeoHouston can.

Advertisement

As the big finale comes on March 15, none other than the Jonas Brothers take center stage. The Jonas Brothers, known for their captivating compositions and compelling performances, are ready to close RodeoHouston 2024 in spectacular manner, providing viewers with memories to last a lifetime.

While long-time favorites like Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, and Zac Brown Band return triumphantly, RodeoHouston 2024 debuts a new generation of performers. The newcomers aim to bring a dynamic flair to the list, assuring a broad and entertaining musical experience for all guests, ranging from Grammy-winner Carly Pearce to rising talents HARDY and Lainey Wilson.

Here’s all you need to know about RodeoHouston 2024 lineup

Blake Shelton

Carly Pearce

For King + Country

50 Cent

Hardy

Ivan Cornejo

Hank Williams Jr.

Oliver Anthony

Jelly Roll

Luke Bryan

Major Lazer

Lainey Wilson

Los Tigres Del Norte

Whiskey Myers

Bun B's All-American Takeover

Nickelback

Zac Brown Band

Jonas Brothers

Brad Paisley

Eric Church

RodeoHouston 2024 is more than just an event; it's a musical journey that crosses genres and brings people together in the spirit of celebration. This yearly extravaganza, the world's biggest livestock show and rodeo, continues to grow, embracing new sounds and welcoming both renowned and upcoming musicians to its illustrious stage.

RodeoHouston 2024 is set to be a remarkable chapter in the long history of this renowned Texan festival, with music ranging from country classics to hip-hop beats and pop songs.

Grab your boots, dust off your hats, and prepare for an unforgettable rodeo experience!

ALSO READ: Hangout Music Fest 2024: From Lana Del Rey to Zach Bryan, see the line-up of performers here