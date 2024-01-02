Why are Blake Shelton’s fans pissed at him for his New Year’s performance? Exploring country singer’s latest controversy
Blake Shelton & CBS tried to pull a fast one. The network promised the fans explosive live performances as a part of its New Year's Eve program. It turns out they aired pre-recorded performances.
Blake Shelton and CBS left the fans confused on New Year’s Eve when Blake Shelton marked his presence at two places at the same time.
On one end, Blake Shelton was belting out Hillybilly's Bone and Hell Right along with Trace Adkins during CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. On the flip side, he was also leading a live performance at Winstar Casino in Oklahoma at the same time. Fans wondered which one of Blake Shelton’s two performances was actually live and once they figured it out, they were left fuming, to say the least.
Blake Shelton angers fans over false promises of Live Performance
Blake Shelton and CBS were caught red-handed in a double-booking attempt. The network promised the fans explosive live performances as a part of its New Year's Eve special program, but it turns out, it was airing pre-recorded performances by artists.
Sharp-eyed fans were quick to spot the trickery when Blake Shelton made an appearance on their TV screens alongside Trace Adkins for their collaborative performance. Despite the show's promise of live performances, this specific rendition turned out to be pre-recorded and televised, as Blake Shelton was simultaneously rocking the stage at an Oklahoma casino.
Fans thrash Blake Shelton and CBS for double-booking
Never mess with the fans!
As soon as fans figured out Blake Shelton’s live performance on TV wasn’t in fact live they took to social media to thrash both Shelton and CBS.
“Strange it's Live when Blake Shelton is in Oklahoma doing a concert at a casino,” a fan commented on CBS’ Instagram page.
“How is this live when Blake is in Oklahoma doing a concert in Winstar tonight?” another one queried.
“Funny as hell since Blake was in Oklahoma,” a third fan chimed in while another fan joked, “Blake Shelton needs to stop his imposters.”
All in all, the audience did not shy away from having a good laugh at Blake Shelton and CBS’ expense and ended 2023 on a jolly note. Not for Blake Shelton though, we hope he has learned his lesson and will be extra careful next time onwards.
