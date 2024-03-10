RuPaul Reveals How Sobriety Helps Him Stay Grounded; Says 'Sensitivity Shaped My Intuition'

RuPaul, also called American Drag Queen and TV Personality, has taken a few early life lessons too seriously and lived his life through them. He has also added these learnings in his show Drag Race is full of his life’s principles and such mantras. How does being sober help RuPaul be grounded? Find out.

What does RuPaul say about being sober?

RuPaul was influenced by his drama teacher early in life. While he studied in San Diego High School his drama teacher had said, “Don’t take life too seriously.” He also added, “You’re born naked and the rest is drag.” The Emmy winner had been sober since 1999 and feels that this has allowed him to be grounded, see the light and dark in life and find balance and equilibrium. He believes that being stoned disrupts that balance. Along with being sober, spirituality has also kept the 63-year-old grounded. It is the one place he finds and acknowledges all his truths about his childhood, relationships and identity. Adding to this, he says, "There is a thing about being high," he also adds, "You can never quite get high enough to obliterate the truth. The truth was always there, no matter how high I got."

Why is RuPaul reminiscing about his life?

RuPaul’s mother said, "You're too goddamn sensitive and reminisce too much." Because of this, neighborhood kids called her ‘Mean Miss Charles’. Justifying his stance RuPaul says, “But I’ve learned how to use it as a blessing rather than a curse because that sensitivity shaped my intuition and my instinct.” He adds, “The reminiscing, that I could probably do without.” RuPaul has been thinking and reminiscing a lot about his life at San Diego school and being a pop culture icon. He also thinks about his relationship with his husband Georges LeBar and how three decades have gone by with this wonderful man. The memoir ‘The House Of Hidden Meanings’ is full of revelations from RuPaul’s life. He says, “I’ve been revealing so much of myself.” As we wait to see how this memoir pans out, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.