‘Pure Joy And Fun’: Katy Perry Shares Sneak Peek Into How Her Next Album Might Sound Like

Katy Perry is an immensely popular personality in Hollywood, known not only for her smashing back-to-back hit tracks but also as a judge on the popular show American Idol. However, it seems like it has been close to four years since Katy Perry wore a clown nose on the cover of her sixth album, Smile.

In addition to her subdued 2017 album Witness, Smile featured collaborations with producers such as Charlie Puth, Stargate, and Zedd, delivering an upbeat vibe with some hit singles like Daisies and Smile.

On Monday night (April 15), after experiencing a near wardrobe malfunction on American Idol, Perry spoke to Access Hollywood about the incident and also gave a sneak peek at what people can expect from her as-yet-untitled next album.

"I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love," said Perry, who was clearly having fun being the judge of the show. She also mentioned that, although many artists believe that good music is produced from a deep state of mind, in reality, it is very happy and cheerful, similar to pure joy, fun, playfulness, celebration, and a party.

More details about Katy Perry's music and tours

The singer is expected to go on a world tour in support of the record, the first time she has been on the road since Witness: The Tour which ran from 2017 to 2018, with her most recent live shows coming as part of her Play residency in Las Vegas.

The Sun newspaper was told by a source that she is prepared to go on tours again after spending a long time on the West Coast of the US. She has numerous hits that create high demand, so it is expected that her tour will attract a large audience. The hope is that she can head out towards the end of 2024, but it is still being worked out.

Katy Perry almost suffered a mini wardrobe malfunction on American Idol

Katy Perry has not shared any additional details about the album. During Monday's American Idol episode, both the audience and the judges, including her, had a great time when the intricate metallic top she was wearing almost fell off. She continued by stating, "If this top is not fixed, this show is gonna get more than it wanted," which caused the audience to burst into laughter.

Following the incident, the singer told Access Hollywood, "I wouldn’t call it a malfunction, I just call it an interesting moment on live television,” with Luke Bryan attempting to help fix Kate Barton's ripped aluminium crop top while stylists rushed to prevent any wardrobe mishaps on ABC, which Disney owns. "It appears that every time a new season comes around, I either rip my pants or I am extremely animated physically. I really adore this outfit and although I was taking a risk, I thought, 'Why not?'," she added.





