Exploring the Net Worth, Wealth, Early Life And Fortune of 'All Of Me' Singer John Legend

John Legend is a name that needs no introduction in the world of music. With multiple chart-topping hits and accolades to his name, it's no wonder John Legend's net worth, combined with his wife Chrissy Teigen's, is a whopping $100 million.After getting his start as a background musician for artists like Lauryn Hill and Alicia Keys,

Since releasing his debut album, Get Lifted, in 2004, Legend has continued to ascend without slowing down. He followed up with seven more albums, culminating in a historic achievement in 2018: becoming the first black man to attain EGOT status with an Emmy win for Jesus Christ Superstar. Currently serving as a coach on the show, The Voice, he has become a prominent figure among fans. In an interview with E! News, he shared that he helping these contestants polish their performances and achieve their dreams is very fulfilling for him. Let's take a minute and explore more details about John Legend's early life, career and net worth.

1. Early life

John Legend, born John Roger Stephens, began playing piano at just four years old and grew up surrounded by music: His father was a drummer, his mother directed their church choir and his grandmother was also involved in church activities. In addition to talent Legend,was homeschooled and also skipped two schools. When he turned 12, he enrolled at North High School in Springfield, Ohio, graduated as salutatorian of his class and attended the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania. There, he met Lauryn Hill when he was in college, and his career took off from there.

Professional music work began as a studio artist on several hit songs, and then in 2001 he was introduced to Kanye West through their mutual friend, producer Devo Harris, and West signed Legend to his G.O.O.D. Music label and released his debut album, Get Lifted, in 2004. In fact, Legend is reportedly richer than his wife Chrissy Teigen, though their net worths are tied together. She is estimated to have made at least $7 million to $12 million per year on her own endorsements and projects, but Legend makes $1 million more than that just per season of The Voice. The singer was also considered a child prodigy with ample talent in the field of music.

His most popular song, All Of Me, sold 5,878,000 in the United States, 3.6 million in the United Kingdom, 10.8 million in Denmark, 16.1 million in Spain plus nearly 3 million from sales and streams from other countries, for a total of close to 39 million. If he made just a little percentage from each sale, he'd net a minimum of $390,000.

2. Early career and success

After a very successful start to his career, Legend continued at the same pace. He released several more albums, but it was his 2008 effort, Evolver, that helped him seal the deal as a rising R&B star. The album featured another monster hit, Green Light. The song really did well and it quickly charted at the top of various R&B/hip-hop charts. This led the star to step off the stage for a while and try his talents in front of the cameras.

The star ventured into acting with Legend and appeared on the big screen as a supporting role in the comedy Soul Men, alongside movie stars Samuel L. Jackson and Bernie Mac. He then continued with his musical career by releasing his 2010 album Wake Up!, which was a collaboration with the popular band, The Roots.

The album was quite well accepted and critically acclaimed, some of the most famous artists, such as Nina Simone and Marvin Gaye, praised it as a real masterpiece. In the following years, Legend continued to drop successful albums, including music for Quentin Tarantino’s movie Django Unchained.

3. Personal Life

Outside of his music career, little is known about Legend’s dating history and love life. His wife, Chrissy Teigen, is a model, and the two lovebirds got engaged in late 2011. They decided to make it official in 2013. The couple was blessed with a child in 2016 and another one in 2018. So far, his string of public relationships only includes his current wife.

4. Real Estate

Now that viewers know about John Legend's net worth, let's find out how much his property is worth. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's lavish Beverly Hills mansion, worth a whopping $17.5 million, The house was even featured in Architectural Digest in August 2023. The seven-bedroom home includes a piano bar, a cozy movie theater and a poolside backyard. Per Celebrity Net Worth, their real estate portfolio also includes two penthouses in New York—one worth $9 million and one worth $8 million. In addition, according to multiple reports, Legend takes home a cool $13 million to $14 million per season on The Voice. That way, if Legend makes $13 million per season of The Voice at 22 episodes per season, he would be making at least $565,217.39 per episode.

