'Developed Little Family’: Lionel Richie And Katy Perry Talk About Her American Idol Departure

Katy Perry announced her departure from the acclaimed reality TV series American Idol somewhere around February. This did put the dedicated fans of the show in shock, and somewhere even her fellow judges felt dazed.

Now that the last season in which the Fireworks singer will have her presence is in progress, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are cherishing every moment with her.

American Idol Judges about Katy Perry’s departure

As the exit of Katy Perry approaches, the series is sensing an emotional response from Lionel Richie along with Luke Bryan. Both the judges who shared a pretty good and healthy time on the set with the Dark Horse singer are surely going to miss her, and while being interviewed recently, they opened up about their joyful moments together.

Following Monday night’s episode, while talking to PEOPLE, a few great qualities of Perry were brought forth by Richie and Bryan.

As the judges had to pick four contestants, within no time, in the recently aired episode of American Idol, the Country Girl singer stated, "We don't really have time (to discuss) in the moment," adding, "We pretty much have a commercial break to figure it out."

Responding to him, Perry said, "I don't know about you but I'm following along the whole time, thinking about who I'm going to save. So I'm prepped with my homework, Luke."

To which Bryan stated, "Let's just say she's being a little facetious in that role."

However, during this conversation, Lionel Richie grew emotional and opened up, stating that’s the same thing he would miss the most about Perry after she leaves the show.

"These are some of the things we're going to miss about Ms. Perry," he said.

He further continued, "But I'm just going to say truthfully, it's those moments when Luke and Katy get together."

Katy Perry consoling Lionel Richie

Looking at the Easy singer getting emotional, Katy Perry assured that even though she is soon going to leave the show, the cherishing moments they share together are not "going to stop."

She stated, "I think the group chat is still going to live on forever," also disclosing the name of their group chat to be "The Judgmentals."

Richie, who jokingly spoke of his plan to “kidnap” Perry in an attempt to make her stay on the show, stated, "We've kind of developed a little family and what's happening now is that we keep talking about her leaving but it hasn't registered yet."

Further talking about his experience with Perry and Bryan, the Hello singer said, "What these two have done for me is that they've renewed my faith in mankind because, seriously, you can have a train wreck in five minutes. It just takes the wrong attitude, the wrong ego, the wrong misunderstanding, and you've got a train wreck."

Concluding his words, Richie stated that he hopes to continue “This relationship is forever."

