'It Wasn't Like A Huge Shock': Luke Bryan Reacts To Fellow Judge Katy Perry Leaving American Idol

Ever since Katy Perry joined the American Idol as a judge, it has been as entertaining ride for the show’s fans. Perry with her quirky nature has captured the hearts of the audience. The chemistry that Perry has with the contestants and especially with the judges is one to be talked about.

Recently it was revealed that Katy Perry will no longer be a part of the American Idol. Many fans were shocked when this news came out because no one saw this coming. The current season, that is Season 22 of the show will be Perry’s last season on the American Idol as well.

The final episode may get heavy as it will not just be the last episode for the contestants, but will also be the last episode for Perry as well.

Luke Bryan’s reaction on Katy Perry’s Departure

In an interview for Taste Of Country Nights, Luke Bryan said, “I had heard whispers that she was thinking about it. It wasn’t like a huge shock. I think she kinda just got caught up in the moment with Kimmel and maybe announced that she was done.”

Katy Perry had appeared on Jimmy Kimmel in February. At that time she revealed that she was ‘probably’ leaving the show due to her participation in the Rock In Rio Festival in Brazil. According to The US Sun, it was revealed by an insider that the Roar singer was planning a world tour to promote her new music.

Luke Bryan on his friendship with Katy Perry

Thankfully, there is no drama between Bryan and Perry. He stated, “She knows that no matter what her next endeavors are, she can pick up the phone and call me and check in and say hey.” he further said, “If she ever needs fishing advice or any random stuff like that.”

Luke Bryan also expressed that he and Perry are good friends. He admires Perry as a mother and someone to look up to.

In the interview, Bryan mentions, "It’s been a good run with Katy.” He further says, “She and I have developed a great friendship and to work alongside her. I mean, heck, I was there before her daughter was born. And now her daughter is three or four years old.”

Katy Perry will be truly missed on the show. Her chemistry with both the judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie will be remembered by the fans.

