'It Wasn't Like A Huge Shock': Luke Bryan Reacts To Fellow Judge Katy Perry Leaving American Idol

Luke Bryan has reacted to his fellow judge Katy Perry leaving American Idol. Looks like her departure hasn't come much as shock to him. Read on for more details.

By Sakshi Shelke
Published on Apr 08, 2024  |  10:27 AM IST |  328
Katy Perry and Luke Bryan (CC: IMDb)
Katy Perry and Luke Bryan (CC: IMDb)

Ever since Katy Perry joined the American Idol as a judge, it has been as entertaining ride for the show’s fans. Perry with her quirky nature has captured the hearts of the audience. The chemistry that Perry has with the contestants and especially with the judges is one to be talked about.

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…
Shop Now

Recently it was revealed that Katy Perry will no longer be a part of the American Idol. Many fans were shocked when this news came out because no one saw this coming. The current season, that is Season 22 of the show will be Perry’s last season on the American Idol as well.

Related Stories

Exploring Katy Perry's Net Worth Amidst Her American Idol Exit
entertainment
Exploring Katy Perry's Net Worth Amidst Her American Idol Exit
Is Katy Perry Leaving American Idol After 7 Seasons? Find Out
entertainment
Is Katy Perry Leaving American Idol After 7 Seasons? Find Out

The final episode may get heavy as it will not just be the last episode for the contestants, but will also be the last episode for Perry as well.

Luke Bryan’s reaction on Katy Perry’s Departure

In an interview for Taste Of Country Nights, Luke Bryan said, “I had heard whispers that she was thinking about it. It wasn’t like a huge shock. I think she kinda just got caught up in the moment with Kimmel and maybe announced that she was done.” 

Katy Perry had appeared on Jimmy Kimmel in February. At that time she revealed that she was ‘probably’ leaving the show due to her participation in the Rock In Rio Festival in Brazil. According to The US Sun, it was revealed by an insider that the Roar singer was planning a world tour to promote her new music.

Luke Bryan on his friendship with Katy Perry

Thankfully, there is no drama between Bryan and Perry. He stated, “She knows that no matter what her next endeavors are, she can pick up the phone and call me and check in and say hey.” he further said, “If she ever needs fishing advice or any random stuff like that.”

Luke Bryan also expressed that he and Perry are good friends. He admires Perry as a mother and someone to look up to. 

In the interview, Bryan mentions, "It’s been a good run with Katy.” He further says, “She and I have developed a great friendship and to work alongside her. I mean, heck, I was there before her daughter was born. And now her daughter is three or four years old.”

Katy Perry will be truly missed on the show. Her chemistry with both the judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie will be remembered by the fans.

 

ALSO READ: Is Katy Perry planning to release new music amidst her legal battle of USD 15 million?

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakshi Shelke

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

Credits: American Songwriter, Vulture, Hindustan Times
Advertisement

Latest Articles