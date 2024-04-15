'It's Been Incredible': Katy Perry Opens Up About Her Exit From American Idol After Seven Seasons

Television personality Katy Perry disclosed her American Idol exit after seven seasons on Good Morning America. This was followed by her revelation about plans to do in her free time. Furthermore, the American Idol judges talked about the new season of the show.

Katy Perry talks about her American Idol exit

Katy Perry (39), in an interview with Good Morning America, said that being a judge on the singing competition for seven seasons has "healed my heart."

"It's been incredible to be on this journey with them," she said, gesturing to fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest.

The Queen of Camp hinted that her leaving the show might not be permanent, teasing that she was saying goodbye "for now."

Therefore, this will be her last season as a judge on the show.

Katy Perry’s plans to do with all her free time

Katy Perry has plans to do with all her free time after the show exit. The pop singer has a few ideas.

"I feel so connected to America that I want to go out there again and sing and play music and hold their hands and [tour] and bring my daughter and show her and all that stuff," she said.

Perry elucidated that she and her fellow judges are connected to the contestants emotionally because they "really can see ourselves in them."

Meanwhile, she hoped for something from her replacement on the show. "They (co-judges) also remind us about the fight, because we can get a little bit, you know, complacent here or there, but then they give us that energy again," she said, praising the "passion" they have.

"Just someone that can put up with Luke and Lionel," she said, adding, "Keep my seat warm."

To know more, watch what the American Idol judges talked about their new season during the Good Morning America interview that aired last Friday.

American Idol season 22 broadcasts every Sunday and Monday tonight at 8 pm ET on the ABC channel.

ALSO READ: 'It Wasn't Like A Huge Shock': Luke Bryan Reacts To Fellow Judge Katy Perry Leaving American Idol

ALSO READ: Who Is Katy Perry's Favorite Contestant In American Idol Season 22? Singer Reveals