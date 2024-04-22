Really Peaceful': Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Emmy Russell On How She Felt Ahead Of American Idol Top 14 Results

Show contestant Emmy Russell reveals her experience during the announcement of American Idol's top 14 results. Speaking with People, Russell stated that she was backstage thinking that if “that” person went home, she would definitely be eliminated from the show.

Furthermore, she successfully made her place in the American Idol Top 14, followed by her talking about how responsible she felt while writing her song Skinny. According to The Tennessean, she earned her place in the American Top 14 after singing her original song Want You during the night episode on the reality show.

Emmy Russell shares how she felt about American Idol Top 14 results

Emmy Russell, Loretta Lynn’s grandchild, spoke to People about her thoughts when each contestant was called up, besides waiting for her turn to see if she was going to get selected or not during the American Idol top 14 results on April 15, Monday.

"I was back there, and I was just thinking, 'So many good people have gone home,' and so I was like, 'Well, if that person went home, and I surely might go home,'" Russell said.

"I was back there, and I was just thinking, 'So many good people have gone home,' and so I was like, 'Well, if that person went home, and I surely might go home,'" Russell said.

She further told People, "So I was preparing for the no, but I knew that I'd walk away with a song that I believed in and felt like me, so I was really peaceful. That's not normally how I feel, but I felt peaceful."

Emmy Russell performed her original song Skinny

Emmy Russell sang her original song Skinny during the episode of American Idol season 22. Before beginning with her performance, she decided to remove her footwear and perform the song bare-footed on the show.

"Some of the cast was saying it feels like we should strip me back and just be Emmy," the singer said.

"I think that was the best thing I could have possibly done," she continued. "I was really uncomfortable in something that I wore the other night, my little white boots, and so I was like, 'Guys, I have to strip it back. I don't feel like myself.' And I feel like I sang better,” she added.

Emmy Russell on her original song Skinny

Emmy Russell eventually made her place in the American Idol Top 14, along with other contestants: Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, Jayna Elise, Jordan Anthony, Julia Gagnon, Kaibrienne, Kayko, Mckenna Faith Brienholt, Mia Matthews, Nya, Roman Collins, Triston Harper, and Will Moseley.

"Whenever I wrote 'Skinny,' I felt a weight of responsibility. I don't need to go back to this. I know it's bad for me. And so the more that I sing it, it's almost like the more that I'm delivering myself as I'm singing it, and I'm like, 'Oh, OK. Now I got that feeling out. Now I am above it,'" she said, adding that it's about "finding a creative outlet for all your pain and beauty."

Meanwhile, she wrote the song Skinny when she was recovering from disordered eating in recent years, per People.

According to People, the singer-songwriter also said that she hopes to continue to create connections through her music.

"I just want to keep on creating truthful art. I just want to keep on writing, and whether that's singing the song or singing it and writing for other people, I want to do this. This American Idol experience has solidified, 'Oh no, I want to do this for the rest of my life,'" she said.

American Idol airs every Sunday and Monday at 8 pm / EST on the ABC channel.

