‘Shameful’: Netizens Slam Academy For Leaving Out Lance Reddick From Oscars 2024 Memoriam Segment

During the 96th Oscars, the 'In Memoriam' segment paid tribute to those who passed away in the year 2023, beginning with Alexei Navalny and honoring other late stars. However, many fans expressed disappointment as certain names were omitted from the on-screen display, despite being listed on Oscars.org. The audience closely observes the selection process for the televised segment. This year, several beloved late performers and filmmakers didn’t make the main segment, including Ron Cephas Jones, Suzanne Somers, Terence Davies, Norman Lear, Burt Young, Angus Cloud and Lance Reddick. Out of all the missed names, fans of Lance Reddick were furious and expressed their thoughts on X (formerly Twiter) Similarly, in 2023, Anne Heche and Charlbi Dean were not included in the on-screen tribute.

Fan reaction to missing out Lance Reddick from the Memoriam segment

Fans of Lance Reddick on X (formerly Twitter) were upset when they saw he wasn't mentioned in the Oscars memorial. They felt his absence was a big mistake and didn't understand why he was left out. They shared their disappointment online, saying Reddick deserved to be remembered like others. Check out some of the reactions below. Although his name was included at the end, there wasn't a proper mention of him at all.

Who all were mentioned in the 'In Memoriam' segment?

The segment honored actors Ryan O’Neal, Tom Wilkinson, Jane Birkin, Richard Roundtree, Glenda Jackson, and Carl Weathers, along with filmmakers William Friedkin and Norman Jewison. Matthew Perry, Andre Braugher, Tina Turner, Robbie Robertson, and Ryuichi Sakamoto were also recognized, despite the fact that they were known more for their TV careers,

