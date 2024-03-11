Oscars 2024: Fans Enraged As Angus Cloud Is Left Out Of 'In Memoriam' Segment; 'He Deserved To Be Up There’

At the 96th Oscars, the 'In Memoriam' segment remembered the people who passed away last year. The segment started with Alexei Navalny and went on to feature several other stars who lost their lives in the previous year. However, a section of viewers were disappointed as several names didn't appear on the screen. Though the names were listed on the Oscars.org website, the audience always watches who makes it on the screen.

Moreover, Angus Cloud's name was completely off the list this year, and fans seem to be quite unhappy about it. Let's take a minute and find out who else was left behind.

Names of people who were left out from the Memoriam Segment

This year, some well-loved actors and filmmakers weren't featured in the main tribute, like Treat Williams, Angus Cloud, Lance Reddick, Norman Lear, Burt Young, Ron Cephas Jones, Suzanne Somers, and Terence Davies. However, except for Cloud, their names appeared briefly together at the end of the tribute. In 2023, Anne Heche and Charlbi Dean were not included in the on-screen tribute.

Fans are furious over completely leaving out Angus Cloud

Fans are particularly furious over leaving out Angus Cloud, the popular Euphoria star who died from an accidental drug overdose earlier last year. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote that he deserved to be up there.

The segment honored actors like Ryan O’Neal, Tom Wilkinson, Jane Birkin, Richard Roundtree, Glenda Jackson, and Carl Weathers, along with filmmakers William Friedkin and Norman Jewison. Additionally, TV stars Matthew Perry and Andre Braugher were featured, as well as Tina Turner, Robbie Robertson, and Ryuichi Sakamoto. Take a look at some of the fan reactions below.

