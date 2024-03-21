‘Some of the Greatest Songs of My Childhood’: Elton John and Bernie Taupin Honored With Gershwin Prize

At an event on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., The Library of Congress awarded the renowned songwriting team Elton John and Bernie Taupin with the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. A tribute concert with performances by Maren Morris, Metallica, Annie Lennox, and Brandi Carlile was held at the event to honor the 76-year-old singer and his 73-year-old lifelong partner.

Elton and Bernie honored for their musical journey

The Gershwin Prize winners for this year were revealed in January. John and Taupin have written music together for over 50 years, having first met in 1967. The selection of John and Taupin was made at the time, according to Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, because they had “written some of the most memorable songs of our lives,” such as Bennie and the Jets, Crocodile Rock, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Rocket Man, and Tiny Dancer.

“Their careers stand out for the quality and broad appeal of their music and their influence on their fellow artists,” the statement read. “They crossed the pond 50 years ago and won over American audiences and listeners worldwide with their gorgeous tunes and rock anthems. We are honored to present Elton and Bernie with the Gershwin Prize for their extraordinary influence on countless music enthusiasts.”

“I’ve been writing songs with Bernie for 56 years, and we never thought that one day this might be bestowed upon us,” the recipient of the Grammy stated. “To be acknowledged this way is a great honor for two British guys. I feel incredibly privileged. To be in a house along with the great American songwriters, to even be in the same avenue is humbling,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer continued, “and I am absolutely thrilled to accept.”

John and Taupin are the newest additions to an esteemed group of previous Gershwin Prize winners that also includes Stevie Wonder, Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Billy Joel, Carole King, Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, Willie Nelson, and Lionel Richie. On the occasion, John also sang his songs Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters and Saturday Night’s Alright before accepting his medal. At the ceremony, James Hatfield, the lead singer of Metallica, told reporters, “They’re an inspiration to us.” Bandmate Kirk Hammett continued, “They’re responsible for some of the greatest songs of my childhood.”

Power-packed performances in the duo’s honor

Before launching into her rendition of John’s Madman Across the Water, 42-year-old Brandi Carlile added, “Nothing in the world could have kept me away from this evening. Saying yes was not hard at all, but choosing just one song that holds special meaning for me was nearly impossible,” Carlile stated. “The honest to God-truth is that I may have never written a song or even played a musical instrument without Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s music.”

Talking about how she came across the duo’s musical numbers, she stated, “I think I first became aware of them in 1993. I had never found anything in my life that was truly mine until I found it. My parents did not like it at first, but they now do! However, I was eleven, and Elton was outrageously dangerously fantastic. Additionally, he is telling the most exquisite tales I have ever heard.”

John previously posted a statement expressing his gratitude for the “incredible honor” of being recognized by The Library of Congress. The Candle in the Wind” singer achieved EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) in January when his Disney+ special, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, won the Emmy for Best Variety Special. John and Taupin’s Gershwin Prize follows this achievement.

Upon accomplishing the feat, John expressed his happiness on Instagram with a contemplative message. “We took home an Emmy, and I’m ecstatic!” John stated in the caption, “I am incredibly appreciative of everyone’s passion and dedication, as this recognition is a testament to those qualities. Honored to have joined the hallowed ranks of EGOT winners; here’s to the joy of music and the magic it brings to our lives,” he said, thanking his team behind the special and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road touring crew as the special covered one night of the tour.

