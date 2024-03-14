Why Tiffany Haddish Didn't Drink Alcohol at Elton John's Party? The Comedian Reveals to the Guests

Tiffany Haddish sparked pregnancy speculations after refusing to drink at Elton John’s party. The comedian allegedly said, “I’m trying to get pregnant”, but given her sense of humor, it could be just a joke. Haddish co-hosted Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars Party alongside Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. At the annual Academy Awards viewing party, host Elton John performed for the star-studded crowd!

Is Tiffany Haddish expecting a child?

Sorry to burst the bubble, but Tiffany Haddish is not pregnant! The actress and comedian is making headlines because of an insider revelation from John’s party. The source said that when Haddish was offered drinks at the party, she refused and said, “I’m trying to get pregnant.” A source said this might be true: "It didn’t feel like [she was joking]. She said it numerous times.” However, another source claims that, given the circumstances, it was likely a joke. Although motherhood is on Haddish’s mind, she abstains from alcohol to maintain sobriety.

Tiffany Haddish had issues with sobriety?

The Girls Trip actress was previously caught in trouble for driving under the influence. Apparently, the incident impacted Haddish’s relationship with alcohol as a source revealed that “She is serious about her sobriety. She’s kept it, and is very into her health right now. She’s going through her changes and is doing amazing.”

This statement confirms the reason Haddish didn’t indulge in alcohol, and good for her! So, the pregnancy thing was a joke, but you can’t expect anything less from the comedian.

Elton John’s party was a success; Haddish was a star!

The legendary singer’s annual AIDS Foundation Oscars Party was a posh event with celebrities like Donatella Versace, Zooey Deschanel, Danny DeVito, Elizabeth Hurley, and Avril Lavigne in attendance. The event raised over $10.8 million for the AIDS Foundation.

Insiders revealed that Tiffany Haddish was having the best time as she “bid on nearly everything in the auction. She was having the time of her life!” The actress was alsp the life of the party, “She was jovial and hilarious. She was the bright light in the room, making fun of herself and her dress. She ruled that room,” the source added.