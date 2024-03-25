10 Best Elton John Songs Of All Time As Music Icon Turns 77

Sir Elton John is the iconic greatest musician of all time. Popular for his music, vibrant fashion, and trademark glasses, he has revolutionized the music industry with his pop culture and music.

He is not only the greatest musician but also a singer, pianist, and composer who started his solo career in 1967. He met ic collaborator Bernie Taupin and became best friends for over 50 years. Elton's career took off in August 1970 when he performed at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, California. He's since earned 5 Grammys, 2 Academy Awards, ten number-one singles, eight number-one albums, and numerous other prestigious achievements.

The Grammy Award winner Elton and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin have crafted numerous hit songs over the years, making it difficult to choose a favorite. With 31 studio albums and 464 tracks released in his six-decade career, the selection is vast. We'll focus solely on his original compositions, excluding collaborations and covers. Some of Elton John's standout tracks are.

10. I’m Still Standing (1983)

I'm Still Standing is a timeless favorite. This upbeat pop song resonates with its charismatic vibe and uplifting message, often seen as an anthem for resilience in tough times. The iconic music video boosted its popularity, especially among younger American fans who were introduced to Elton John's music through MTV.

9. Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting (1973)

Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting) is an energetic anthem with early rock and roll influences, featuring strong guitar riffs and rock vocals that always get the crowd going. Bernie Taupin aimed for a classic American rock and roll sound, adding his British upbringing to enrich the song's storytelling. It stands as one of Elton's most iconic and frequently performed tracks.

8. Madman Across The Water (1971)

This six-minute song gives a vibe similar to progressive rock, featuring Rick Wakeman on Organ. This track stands out as one of Sir Elton’s darker and more dramatic tracks with a chilling string arrangement that would suit a scene from Psycho. The song is set in a psychiatric hospital on visiting day and is sung in character by Elton John, who declares himself a madman in the opening verse. He delivers his lines with intensity, especially in the second verse, where he contrasts descriptions of insanity with mundane observations like You better get your coat, dear, it looks like rain.

7. Bennie And The Jets (1973)

The opening chords of this song feature one of the most recognizable piano arrangements ever. It hooks listeners with catchy melodies and intriguing lyrics that tell a story. Elton and Bernie aimed for a futuristic rock and roll vibe in its creation. Despite Elton's initial hesitation to release it as a single, Bennie and The Jets quickly climbed to number one and remains one of his most beloved tracks.

6. Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road (1973)

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road isn't just the title of Elton's acclaimed album; it's also the beloved title track. This emotional piano ballad, featuring impressive falsetto vocals, resonates with its message of returning to one's true self after losing sight of who you don't want to be. Drawing inspiration from The Wizard of Oz, the song received widespread praise from music critics and fans alike. As Elton embarks on his final tour, he concludes his shows with this poignant track, offering fans an emotional yet bittersweet farewell.

5. Rocket Man (1972)

Rocket Man has significantly influenced Elton John's career. The biopic featuring Taron Egerton, released in 2019, was titled Rocketman after this song. This title also became a nickname for Elton. The track, distinguished by space-like synthesized instrumentals, departed from his previous work. Its lyrics were inspired by Ray Bradbury's short story The Rocket Man, leading fans and analysts to interpret it as a metaphor for the isolation experienced by musicians like Elton John.

4. Tiny Dancer (1971)

Tiny Dancer initially faced challenges with its length, but it eventually became one of Elton John's most beloved hits. Starting with simple vocals and piano, it builds into a rich orchestral arrangement with impressive vocal performances. Its storytelling, musical tones, and catchy chorus made it a classic rock staple. Its use in the 2000 film Almost Famous further boosted its popularity, introducing it to a new generation of fans. Recently, its chorus was featured in a remixed song called Hold Me Closer, a collaboration between Elton John and Britney Spears, revitalizing its appeal.

3. Crocodile Rock (1972)

Crocodile Rock marked Elton's first U.S. number-one single. This upbeat pop-rock tune drew inspiration from the 50s and 60s, evoking nostalgia for listeners. Elton aimed to incorporate elements from his upbringing into this record, resulting in a captivating track with storytelling that quickly became a fan favorite. You can't help but dance and sing along whenever this song plays.

2. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (1974)

Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me is a beautifully crafted song with captivating instrumentals and strong vocals that build throughout. The combination of lyrics and music evokes sadness and empowerment by the end. While the solo version succeeded, a live recording featuring Elton John and George Michael became a massive hit.

1. Your Song (1970)

When one thinks of Elton John, Your Song immediately comes to mind. It's not just the song that launched his career, but is also considered one of the greatest songs ever written. Its simplicity, heartfelt lyrics, and beautiful melody make it a timeless love ballad. Over the years, audiences have embraced it and influenced other musicians. Many artists, including Rod Stewart, Lady Gaga, and Ewan McGregor in the movie Moulin Rouge!, have covered it. Your Song also began a long-lasting collaboration between Elton and Bernie. Even 50 years later, this song remains universally cherished, played, and performed.

Elton John is the iconic British singer and five-time Grammy Award winner. His music journey is filled with many top chartbuster songs that everyone still loves listening to. Even though he's retiring from live shows soon, his music and legacy will endure forever.

