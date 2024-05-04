‘They’ve Been Unstable for 15 Years’: Former Nuggets Coach Slams Lakers After They Fire Darvin Ham

After just two seasons in charge, the Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham on Friday, an announcement that surprised many. Reactions to the much-anticipated move in the NBA community have been varied, with some claiming that the Lakers' issues extend beyond the head coach role.

During the conversation, controversial former NBA Coach of the Year George Karl delivered a pointed critique of the Lakers' recent managerial choices. Karl, who was well-known for his direct communication style, took issue with the team's repeated head coach turnover as well as their general lack of consistency.

What did George Karl say?

Karl said, "Great organizations have systematic accountability, and consistency, and don't scapegoat individuals, especially those whose responsibility is limited. The Lakers have had seven coaches in the last 15 years. None have survived more than two seasons. That's not a recipe for greatness."

Karl questions the validity of the 2020 title

Karl also reaffirmed his earlier criticisms of the Lakers' 2020 NBA Championship, which was kept inside the bubble at Walt Disney World Resort. Controversially, he stated that the championship "doesn't count," implying that the particularities of the bubble environment diminished its legitimacy.

Karl has previously criticized the Lakers. He has formerly coached the Denver Nuggets, the team that eliminated the Lakers from the playoffs the last two seasons. In October of last year, he questioned Anthony Davis's standing as one of the NBA's top 75 players of all time and questioned his accolades.

The criticism from well-known individuals like George Karl underscores the difficulties the Lakers will have in replicating their past success as they look to the future. The organization's course for the upcoming years will be greatly influenced by its actions going forward.

