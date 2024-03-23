When Did Kate Middleton And Prince William Get Married? Exploring Relationship As She Calls Him 'Source Of Comfort'

Following her abdominal surgery, Kate Middleton appeared in a video in which she revealed that she had been found to have cancer and that she is going through the treatment.

During her video, she also explained about how her loving husband has been strongly supporting her during this period of unthinkable situation.

The Princess of Wales referred to Williams as "a great source of comfort and reassurance."

As she is strongly fighting her illness alongside her husband, let's get to know the couple through their history of love and support.

How did they meet?

It was during the period from 2001 to 2005 when the two had met during their college years. Both Kate and Wiliams were in their first year while completing their studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They both even lived at the same residence hall named St. Salvator's.

Many believe that when Kate walked in a fashion show in 2002, wearing a sheer dress, a moment of romance had sparked between the two friends.

As per a few reports, upon looking at Kate, during the Don't Walk fashion show at the St. Andrews Bay Hotel, William had turned to his friend Fergus Boyd only to whisper, "Wow, Fergus, Kate's hot!"

While William already knew that Kate was special, he took it slow and in 2003 they came forward together officially. This was after they both had moved out of the residence halls, into a house together, with two other roommates.

During an interview with ABC, Prince Williams stated, "When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her. I knew there was possibly something that I wanted to explore there."

In the year 2004, it was the first time that the public saw the young couple in love together. Kate and Williams had gone on a ski trip, which became the very official initial stage of the couple's togetherness to the public.

Kate and William's Dating Era

Upon graduation, Kate and Wiliams continued to date each other and in one of the interviews, Kate had explained how the prince had tried to impress his lover by showing off his cooking skills in the kitchen, but had failed to do so.

"He did cook for me quite a bit at university, and he would always come with a bit of angst and a bit of anger if something had gone wrong, and I would have to wander in and save something that was going," Kate shared in an interview.

The couple had their tough days too. It was during the days when William had finished his military training and while Kate worked in London that the reports of their breakup had started circulating.

The following years, after the two got engaged, William during an interview with Tom Brady stated, "Well, I think to be honest, I wouldn't believe everything you read in the paper, but in that particular instance we did split up for a bit."

He further continued, "But that was just, we both were very young, it was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, and so it was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that, and it worked out for the better."

Kate on the other hand stated, “I, at the time, wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person, you find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realized."

William receives wigs from the Royal Air Force

In 2008, the Prince and Kate shared a milestone moment together. This was when Prince Wiliams had received his wings from the Royal Air Force, and Kate was photographed alongside him.

William and Kate get engaged

The royal couple announced their engagement on 16 November 2010. This was also the moment when, Kate had shown off the sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring in the photos, that once belonged to Princess Diana.

William during their engagement had stated, "It's my mother's engagement ring. So I thought it was quite nice because obviously she's not going to be around to share any of the fun and excitement of it all — this was my way of keeping her sort of close to it all."

As per William, the real proposal had happened during the couple's trip to Kenya.

The Royal Weeding

It was on 29 April 2011 that the couple tied the knot. The marriage was one of the most watched weddings of all time.

On this precious day, Kate Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen gown, while William was seen to be in full military regalia. To be precise, the Prince was wearing an Irish Guards Mounted Officer's uniform.

Their wedding was attended by celebrities including Sir Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham, Guy Ritchie, and Joss Stone. Right before the wedding Queen Elizabeth had bequeathed Williams the title of Duke of Cambridge, making Kate the official Duchess of Cambridge.

But that was not it, the queen even loaned her Cartier Scroll Tiara to Kate for the wedding.

Their first royal tour began later that same year. The two visited North America, Canada, and the USA.

2012 Olympics

The two had attended the Olympics of 2012 that took place in London and supported the British athletes. The same year the couple had announced that they expecting their first child.

Kids

Prince George

On 22 July 2013, Kate and Prince Williams welcomed their eldest son Prince George, who was born in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London. Prince George Alexander Louis is the third in the line of succession to the English throne.

The following year they took him on a royal tour to New Zealand and Australia.

Princess Charlotte

On 2 May 2015, Princess Charlotte was born. She is the first Princess who was born into the royal family in the last 25 years. She is fourth in the line of succession to the British throne.

Prince Louis

The third and youngest member of the family is Prince Louis Arthur Charles. Born on 23 April 2018, the prince is fifth in the line of succession to the British throne.

The couple become Prince and Princess of Wales

On 9 September 2022 after the passing of Queen Elizabeth, Charles became the King of England, and Kate and Williams were officially given the title of Prince and Princess of Wales.

The following year in May, both Kate and Williams had attended the coronation of King Charles.

