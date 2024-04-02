iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Cher Performs 'Believe' Duet With Jennifer Hudson

Cher continues to prove she's an unstoppable force in the music industry, even after all these years, and she's still receiving well-deserved recognition! At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, the iconic pop star, now 77, was honored with the prestigious icon award. Not only did she grace the stage for a dazzling performance, but she also received a heartfelt tribute.

Her longtime friend and co-star from the 1984 movie Silkwood, Meryl Streep, stepped up to the mic to deliver a touching speech honoring Cher's incredible legacy before her musical showcase began. It's a powerful reminder that Cher's impact transcends generations, leaving an indelible mark on the music world that will resonate for years to come.

"You know that Cher has had a No. 1 record in every one of the last seven decades She's the only woman in U.S. history to have done that. What does it take to have those kinds of legs, right? We all want to know. It's not 15 minutes of fame anymore. You're lucky to get seven seconds of somebody's fractured attention — never mind seven decades," she told the crowd.

Meryl Streep Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Cher

Continuing her tribute, the legendary Meryl Streep, now 74, shared heartfelt words about her dear friend Cher.

"It takes a town, but more than that. I think it takes heart. When I think of Cher I think of her giant heart. how open it is, how battered it is and how strong it is and how she leads with her heart and everything she does interacting, singing, dancing or dressing. She just puts it all out there, and it's brought her lots of prestigious awards."

"But it's also pulled her to work on behalf of our veterans and for LGBTQ rights and many other causes when I first met her 40 years ago, when we made a film about an activist called [Karen] Silkwood. And in the movie really we held onto each other — we rocked on a porch swing in this little house in Sherman, Texas on an October night and I sang her a lullaby but all I could think of as we are going back and back [was] 'I Got You Babe,'" she concluded with a poignant smile, encapsulating the enduring bond and memories they've shared over the years.

Jennifer Hudson and Cher's Electrifying Duet Lights Up Tribute Event

Following a heartfelt video tribute to the legendary "Strong Enough" performer, the incomparable Jennifer Hudson graced the stage with a powerful rendition of "If I Could Turn Back Time." As the audience was swept away by Hudson's soulful performance, Cher herself emerged, igniting the crowd with a solo performance of her iconic hit "Believe." The energy soared even higher as Hudson, at 42, joined Cher onstage for a breathtaking duet, blending their voices in perfect harmony.

After the electrifying performance, Cher took center stage once again to deliver a speech.

"First of all, I feel really blessed and lucky with this award, and I feel lucky to have people that have stayed with me for all these years. Most of you weren't born, but a lot of people have,"

Reflecting on her childhood dreams, Cher shared intimate glimpses into her past aspirations, paving the way for her monumental success. "I've always had dreams," she continued, her voice resonating with sincerity. "But let me tell you, my success in music wasn't handed to me on a silver platter. It was hard-won, filled with challenges and obstacles that I had to overcome."

Cher's words echoed with authenticity, a testament to her resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

"I don't usually talk about it, but I have been down and out so many times that you cannot believe," she said. "I've been dropped by my record companies and couldn't get a job and at that time. I went to Las Vegas, which they called the elephant's graveyard , and I had a huge show, lots of people, bungees, all that and they just said, 'Oh God, she's so over.' But I never gave up my dream and standing on this stage."

She added, "From my experiences, have a dream, and then don't give it up no matter what happens. Because I know from my own experience that if you have a dream and you stick with it, you will have a wonderful life and it probably will come true. And that's it for me."

Cher Receives Icon Award for Seven Decades of Musical Influence

According to a press release, the decision to honor the Strong Enough singer with this year's icon award was made in recognition of "her unparalleled contributions to music and pop culture for over seven decades."

Cher's enduring impact on the music industry and broader cultural landscape has solidified her status as a true icon, deserving of this prestigious accolade.

Cher now joins an illustrious lineup of past icon award recipients, further cementing her place among music's elite.

The honor was bestowed upon Pink last year, while previous recipients include A-listers like Bon Jovi, Elton John, and Jennifer Lopez. It's a testament to Cher's timeless influence and enduring legacy that she stands alongside such esteemed company.

Cher's Holiday Album Success: A Chart-Topping Journey Across Seven Decades

Cher's icon award arrives on the heels of a significant milestone in her career: the release of her inaugural full-length holiday album, Christmas, which debuted in October of last year.

Following the album's launch in fall 2023, the Grammy-winning artist showcased her holiday spirit by performing tracks from the record at several major seasonal events.

From the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to the iconic tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City, Cher's festive tunes filled the air with joy. She even graced the stage at Madison Square Garden during iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball extravaganza.

But the real icing on the holiday cake came with the success of the album's lead single, DJ Play a Christmas Song, which soared to No. 1 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart. In doing so, Cher etched her name in history books once again, becoming the first female artist to achieve a top hit for seven consecutive decades. Alongside the Rolling Stones, she remains one of the few artists to maintain a Billboard chart-topping presence in every decade from the swinging '60s to the modern-day 2020s.

Beyoncé Honored with Innovator Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards

The iHeartRadio Music Awards didn't just celebrate Cher's illustrious career this year; they also honored another music powerhouse: Beyoncé. The Queen Bey herself received the innovator award, recognizing her profound influence on pop culture and her fearless approach to pushing creative boundaries. According to a press release, the award acknowledges Beyoncé's remarkable ability to successfully transform [her] music over the years.

The timing couldn't have been more perfect, as Beyoncé's award came just days after the release of her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, her first venture into country-inspired music. At 42, Beyoncé continues to captivate audiences with her innovative spirit and unwavering commitment to artistic evolution.

Fans can catch all the action as the iHeartRadio Music Awards unfold live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1st, airing from 8-10 p.m. ET on FOX. It's a night not to be missed, celebrating two icons who have left an indelible mark on the music industry and beyond.

