'It Was Really Beautiful': Elton John Praises Real Estate's Version Of His 1973 Hit Daniel

New Jersey-based indie-rockers Real Estate devised a unique way to celebrate the recent release of their latest album, Daniel, and in the process, they got the attention of Elton John.

Real Estate is an American indie rock band from Ridgewood, New Jersey, United States, formed in 2008. The band is currently based in Brooklyn, New York, and consists of Martin Courtney (vocals, guitar), Alex Bleeker (bass, vocals), Matt Kallman (keyboards), Julian Lynch (guitar), and Sammi Niss (drums).

To date, the band have released six studio albums: Real Estate (2009), Days (2011), Atlas (2014), In Mind (2017), The Main Thing (2020) and Daniel (2024).

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the band played an intimate show on the eve of the album’s February 23 release at the small Brooklyn, New York, club Union Pool, and only people with the moniker Daniel in their name were invited to attend. Real Estate also opened and closed the gig with a performance of Elton John’s 1973 soft-rock hit Daniel, which, incidentally, is not featured on the group’s new record.

In the wake of the performance, Elton John invited Real Estate frontman Martin Courtney to be interviewed on his Apple Music radio show the Rocket Hour.

“The new album is called Daniel,” John commented to Courtney. “[A]nd you launched the album by playing our song ‘Daniel’ to an audience who were completely comprised of people who were called Daniel, right?”

“That’s right,” Courtney replied. “We had to go full steam with the gimmick, for sure.”

John then asked Courtney how he went about gathering an audience completely made up of people with that name.

“Well, the trick is to play a venue that is, like, 150 [capacity],” Courtney noted. “So, you know, we didn’t need that many of them.”

John also told Courtney that he saw a video of Real Estate’s performance of Daniel and thanked him for doing his song, adding, “It was really beautiful.”

Courtney also told John that he has three daughters who are “huge fans” of Elton. He added, “They were so excited when they found out I was doing this [radio show].”

Later in interview, John told Courtney that he thinks Daniel “is really, really a beautiful record.” In addition, John praised Real Estate’s new song “Flowers,” which he played on the show.

Real Estate also played Daniel at a February 23 album-release event at the Rough Trade NYC store in Manhattan. Daniel was featured on John’s 1973 album Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A brief about Elton John's career

Elton John is a British singer, pianist and composer. Acclaimed by critics and musicians, particularly for his work during the 1970s and for his lasting impact on the music industry, his music and showmanship have had a significant impact on popular music. His songwriting partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin is one of the most successful in history.

John has more than fifty top-40 hits on the UK Singles Chart and US Billboard Hot 100, including nine number ones in both countries, as well as seven consecutive number-one albums in the US. He has sold over 300 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

He is the most successful solo artist in the history of the US Billboard charts. His tribute single to Princess Diana, Candle in the Wind 1997, a rewritten version of his 1974 single, sold over 33 million copies worldwide and is the best-selling chart single of all time.In 2021, he became the first solo artist with UK Top 10 singles across six decades.

Among John's numerous awards, he is one of 19 entertainers to win the EGOT, which includes an Emmy Award, five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, and a Tony Award. He also won two Golden Globes, a Laurence Olivier Award, and the Kennedy Center Honor.

He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, and is a fellow of The Ivors Academy. He was knighted by Elizabeth II for services to music and charity in 1998 and was appointed a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour in 2020, being invested at Windsor Castle in 2021 by the Prince of Wales.

