Star Trek: Discovery Season 5; Who Is Red Angel? Explained

One of the most mysterious characters in the popular sci-fi series Star Trek: Discovery is the Red Angel with its synchronized seven red bust-like signals. After being an integral part of its second season, it has again appeared in the fourth episode of Season 5– Face the Strange.

Written by Sean Cochran and directed by Lee Rose, the episode shows Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Commander Rayner (Callum Keith Rennie) stuck in a time loop jumping from Discovery’s past to present and future experiencing the starship's voyage to the 32nd century. As the Red Angel guides Discovery into the future, Burnham and Rayner watch her through the viewscreen from the bridge of the Discovery surrounded by unconscious crew members.

Origin of Red Angel

Burnham’s foster brother Lt. Spock (Ethan Peck) took up drawing as a coping mechanism for his childhood nightmares, which became useful. When those terrifying dreams came back as an adult, Spock drew what would eventually be the seven red signals two months before they first appeared in space, providing Burnham with the first hint to solving the puzzling riddle.

However, in Season 2, Spock is unable to understand the meaning of the Red Angel visions which affects him mentally. When Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) had some time off from his duty as the USS Enterprise's first officer, he secretly booked himself into a psychiatric facility on Starbase 5.

What Are These Red Angle’s Signals?

After tracing some of the signals, it was concluded that they led to people in need. One of the signals took the USS Discovery to New Eden planet where the Red Angel had rescued a group of soldiers over two centuries ago. Another signal was tracked to an asteroid carrying the USS Hiawatha saving a dozen of injured officers.

Red Angel’s Appearance In Star Trek: Discovery Season 2

During those times, Burnham first gets a glimpse of the Red Angel as she rescues survivors and encounters death.

While examining Arium's system, a file called Project Daedalus containing Burnham's bio-neural signature, a time-traveling humanoid, was found. However, following a perilous experiment in which Burnham consented to die in order to trick the Red Angel into falling into their trap, it was discovered that her mother Gabrielle (Sonja Sohn) had been traveling through time and space in that highly advanced outfit all along. She has been doing to save the galaxy.

Not just Burnham’s mother, but Burnham herself is also behind the signals. Data from Burnham and her mother were both included in the Red Angel outfit. She is the second time traveler to wear the outfit, as evidence suggests. The red signals are due to future Burnham as Gabrielle kept Burnham alive throughout multiple near-death incidents.

Who Created Red Angel’s Suit?

A temporal arms race began two decades ago when Section 31 learned that the Klingons had begun studying time travel. In an attempt to gain a tactical edge, the secret organization created Project Daedalus, a time-traveling outfit. However, the Klingons destroyed the suit just before they were going to test it, and until those mysterious red signals arrived in the present, the project was assumed to be aborted. Ever since, Section 31 has been making unsuccessful attempts to apprehend the angel and recover their missing technology.

Where Was Red Angel Until Season 5?

As Burnham crash-landed on a planet after emerging from the wormhole in the 32nd century in the third season, she lost contact with the USS Discovery. She uses the Red Angel suit to scan the galaxy for sign of life to verify that Discovery was successful in stopping Control from destroying life in the galaxy.

Burnham sends the Red Angel suit back through the last wormhole to transmit the seventh and last signal upon learning that the mission was successful. Following which, Burnham programs the suit to destroy itself in order to stop anyone from traveling into the future with Discovery.

