Stephen Colbert Takes The Late Show Live To Chicago For 2024 Democratic National Convention Coverage

Stephen Colbert is hitting the road with The Late Show. The late-night news program will broadcast live from Chicago’s Auditorium Theater during this year’s Democratic National Convention, scheduled to take place in the Windy City from August 19 to 22. Colbert announced the news on Wednesday night’s episode of the show, simultaneously informing that in addition to airing live on CBS, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

In a statement shared with TheWrap, Colbert expressed, “I am very excited to broadcast from the beautiful Auditorium. I started my career in Chicago, let’s see if I can end it there.”

“Summer’s around the corner,” Colbert noted in a clip shared with his Instagram audience, “and so is the Democratic Convention in Chicago, Illinois. It should be a fun time.”

"Historically, all the Democratic Conventions in Chicago have gone super smooth," Colbert joked as an image of a standoff between protestors and police force from the Vietnam War in 1968 flashed on screen. "And guess who's going to be there this year? Me! Because The Late Show is doing shows from Chicago for the entire Democratic Convention. For one week!"

Elsewhere in the video, the late-night talk show host, infusing a personal touch, informed the audience that he lived in Chicago for 11 years and that it holds a special place in his heart. “Chicago is where I cut my comedy teeth, performing at The Second City. And it's also where this South Carolina boy got an education in winter." He quipped, “Did you, did you know that tears can freeze? I didn't know that before I lived there! You gotta keep blinking.” To sign off, Colbert added, “So, get ready Chicago, because this summer it's the return of daaaaaaaa Colbert.”

The Late Show will also air live from its standard habitat, the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, during the Republican National Convention, set to take place between July 15 and 18. Guests for both the DNC and RNC weeks will be announced at a later date.

The Late Show's Past Political Convention Coverage

The Late Show had broadcasted live during the DNC and the RNC in the previous election years, including 2016 and 2020. In 2020, Colbert, alongside Trevor Noah, the former host of the show, minutely analyzed significant events of each convention. In an unforgettable skit last election season, the duo even reimagined various Democrat leaders as members of Avengers, with Republican Donald Trump characterized as Thanos.

At the 2024 DNC, Democrats will pick their next President and Vice President hopefuls. As of now, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are likely to stay in the running.