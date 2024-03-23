'Hope You’re Happy Now': Netizens Blast Stephen Colbert's Prince William Affair Joke After Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

Already a lot is going on at the royal end. The absence of Kate Middleton and the theories surrounding it has been a hot topic on the internet for the past week. Adding fuel to the fire, comedian Stephen Colbert had joked about the affair of Prince Williams with Rose Hanbury.

This joke has now backfired on Colbert, as the princess of Wales recently came forward with a video of hers, stating she has been diagnosed with cancer and wants to concentrate on her children and private life.

Look at what the netizens have to say.

Stephen Colbert facing a backlash

The 59-year-old comedian is facing a heated recoil from the ones who use the internet and who also happen to hear him joke about the royals.

Although Stephen Colbert had only spoken of the trending topic, he seems to have crossed the theories a bit and landed himself into a situation where people are now asking him to apologize.

The fans and followers of Colbert have started commenting on social media posts, asking him to apologize to Princess Cathrine for making fun of her.

“You need to apologize to Princess Cathrine! I have always loved your show especially when your lovely wife is on but I really don’t feel like watching anymore” a user had commented on the official account The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Instagram.

Another comment read, "Hey Stephen. I hope you’re happy now making fun of Princess Catherine. Unbelievable!"

A few who hated his take on the topic of Kate and Williams also have stated, "How far you have fallen by making fun of Princess Catherine who has cancer. Shame on you."

A few comments with angry emojis were too seen on the post that read, "Well done for making fun of a woman with cancer, " and "You bullied a person with cancer."

Stephen Colbert on the topic of Kate Middleton

During the 12 March episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the host had stated “I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family. Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair"

While speaking on this delicate situation, Stephen Colbert further stated, “I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, The Marchioness of Cholmondeley"

The Princes of Wales on Friday came forward, slashing the rumors and theories surrounding her absence from the public eye.

She, in her video, divulged her health condition and stated that she is undergoing treatment for cancer after it was found to be present within her body recently.

