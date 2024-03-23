Did Rose Hanbury Send Legal Notice To Stephen Colbert Over Prince William Affair Joke? Here's What Report Says

Rumors have always surrounded the royal family. This time, they were subjected to theories that targeted Kate Middleton.

In 2019, a rumor surfaced about an affair between Lady Rose Handbury and Prince Williams. Stephen Colbert recently brought up this topic of gossip during his late-night show.

Rose Hanbury Sends a legal notice

During a recent episode of his late-night CBS show, Stephen Colbert joked about the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and Prince William's rumored affair, which had been a topic of gossip in the past.

Following the troll, the lawyers of the 40-year-old Marchioness had stated to In Touch , “The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The statement continued, “We have written on our client’s behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organizations to confirm that the allegation is false.”

The lawyers of Rose Hanbury have sent a legal notice to host Stephen Colbert following his lewd comments.

The said notice was sent to the comedian days after the jokes were made and televised on the show.

What did Stephen Colbert say about Rose Hanbury?

Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince Williams, has been absent from the public eye following her planned surgery that took place in January. Following this event, several theories started erupting throughout the internet, which also became a hot topic.

Touching on this subject, Colbert stated in his March 12 episodes, “The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”

Although his words had already become sensitive, the 59-year-old host further went on to say, “So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me—the Marchioness of Cholmondeley—what a beautiful name!”

The comedian even made fun of her name, stating, “Now, there have been rumors [of] an affair between William and the Marching Band of Chicanery since 2019.”

