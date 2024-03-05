'Stop Making Something Out of Nothing'! Carly Pearce Slams Maren Morris Feud Rumors Amid Release of Song with Ryan Hurd

In country music news this week, Carly Pearce addressed rumors of a feud with Maren Morris after announcing a collaboration with Ryan Hurd. Her statement aims to clear the air amid speculation, offering insight into their relationship due to the growing interest from fans.Let's find out more about what the singer shared on X (formerly Twitter) to clarify the rumor.

Addressing the rumor

Pearce began, “Okay. Since I have seen this all over, I figured I would respond."

“Ryan has [been] a friend of mine for over 10 years,” she said of the singer-songwriter, from whom Morris filed for divorce after five years of marriage in October of last year. (The former couple, who shares son, Hayes Andrew, 4 this month, finalized their divorce in January.)

Pearce continued by clarifying how her song with Hurd on the forthcoming compilation Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty came together. “I was asked by my label to record this song with him for the Petty tribute and of course I said yes because he’s a great artist,” she shared.

The What He Didn’t Do singer concluded her post by slamming any further speculation of a feud. “STOP making something out of nothing!” the musician added.

Initially, fans speculated that Pearce and Hurd's duet might feature on one of their respective upcoming albums. The collaboration stirred controversy among some fans, as Pearce's involvement with Morris' ex-husband raised eyebrows. Morris and Hurd tied the knot in 2018, had a son in 2020, and split in October 2023. Some fans claim Pearce unfollowed Morris on Instagram right after releasing The Tree, one of two emotional songs signaling her exit from country music last year, fueling speculation.

On February 23, fans of Tom Petty received exciting news about a forthcoming tribute album titled Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty. Scheduled for release on May 31, the album will include 20 tracks featuring contemporary covers of Petty's greatest hits by country stars like Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, and George Strait. Among the featured artists, Pearce and Hurd are slated to perform a duet cover of Breakdown, the first single from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' debut album, which reached No. 40 on the Hot 100.

More details about Pearce's album

Pearce is gearing up for the release of Hummingbird, her upcoming fourth studio album. The lead single, We Don’t Fight Anymore, featuring Chris Stapleton, reached No. 67 on the Hot 100 and received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.