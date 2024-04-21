Sydney Sweeney's Immaculate Had A Title Change In Russia; Here's How The Director Responded

The excitement around Sydney Sweeney’s new horror movie, Immaculate, took a different direction when the film was released in Russia. The latest Sweeney movie had its premiere at the SXSW Fim Festival. The film reached audiences worldwide including Russia but the title of the movie underwent a bizarre change which left the director Michael Mohan confused.

Director Michael Mohan Is Baffled Over Immaculate's Title Change in Russia

After the film festival, Immaculate was released in Russia, where the movie's title got lost in translation. The director of the movie, Michael Mohan took over to Twitter, Now X, and discussed how the film’s title on the Russian movie poster is a bewildering combination of Sweeney’s Immaculate and another religion-based horror thriller, The Omen recently released in theatres.

Mohan wrote on X, “Holy s—t. Am I reading this correctly? Did our Russian distributor change the title of our film to "OMEN. IMMACULATE"? It seems like this The First Omen is a sequel to a 1976 classic The Omen. This mix of titles as depicted on the Russian movie poster prompted Mohan to seek clarification on this curious case.

After dwelling on the details of the Russian language and movie marketing, the audience also got involved. One of the users also highlighted that 'omeh' translates to 'omen' in Russian and attached evidence through screenshots of both The First Omen and the original The Omen posters. All this brought up a lot of complexity to the director which left him scratching his head and created difficulty in the marketing strategy in Russia.

More About Sydney Sweeney's Horror Movie Immaculate

Immaculate had a limited theatre run and still managed to reach a wider audience with its captivating bend of horror and suspense. The movie revolves around various themes of terror and supernatural powers which resonated with viewers worldwide that went beyond language and cultural barriers.



The reports tell us that as Immaculate is navigating toward its international release, the makers are excited since the movie is said to be a testament to the resilience of storytelling. The director of the movie, Michael Mohan is bound to have reservations about the International market after what happened in Russia. We are super excited to watch Sydney Sweeney and Mohan re-team after the 2023 film, The Voyeurs and the 2018 Netflix original series Everything Sucks!

