Sydney Sweeney Takes Stand Against Veteran Producer Carol Baum's Harsh Criticism; Calls Her Comments 'Shameful'

Sydney Sweeney is not letting haters define her Hollywood success or question it, for that matter. The actress, who rose to fame after starring in the cult teen drama Euphoria and became the Hollywood sweetheart after starring in the well-received rom-com Anyone But You opposite Glen Powell last year, fired back at a veteran producer who called her "not pretty" and said she "can't act." The producer in question here, Carol Baum, had also labeled Sweeney’s aforementioned movie "unwatchable."

Clearly, Baum’s comments didn't sit well with Sweeney, prompting her to fire back at Baum.

A representative for Sweeney told Variety on Wednesday, “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that's what she's learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that's shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character.”

Per Daily Mail, Baum said, “There’s an actress who everybody loves now! Sydney Sweeney. I don't get Sydney Sweeney. I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney’s movie [Anyone But You] because I wanted to watch it. I wanted to know who she is and why everybody's talking about her. I watched this unwatchable movie — sorry to people who love this…romantic comedy where they hate each other.”

Baum, who is currently engaged in professing at the University of Southern California, continued: “I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty; she can't act. Why is she so hot?’ Nobody had an answer. But then the question was asked, ‘Well if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you do it?’...That’s a very hard question to answer because we all want to get the movie made, and who walks away from green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made.”

Baum has not yet responded to Sweeney’s retort to her aforestated comments; however, per a TMZ report published Wednesday, the producer is already expressing regret over the whole thing and wishes she never would've made her original comments.

Sydney Sweeney's Hollywood Career Lately: On the Rise and Thriving!

After breaking out in Tinseltown courtesy of her gigs in Euphoria and White Lotus, Sweeney has managed to maintain a hot streak, recently producing and starring in her indie horror film, Immaculate. Before that, the actress starred in and executive-produced Anyone But You, which surprisingly raked in $218 million worldwide.

Sweeney, however, would like to forget her part in Madame Web opposite Dakota Johnson.