Sydney Sweeney, Johnny Depp To Lead New Supernatural Thriller Day Drinker Helmed By The Amazing Spider-Man Director?

We bet you never saw it coming, because neither did we! But it's apparently happening.

Sydney Sweeney is all set to star opposite Johnny Depp in another major project for her. According to reports from The InSneider, Jeff Sneider’s newsletter, Sweeney and Depp will star in a supernatural thriller titled Day Drinker, with Marc Webb set to direct the project.

For those unfamiliar, Webb is the acclaimed director of 500 Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man.

Day Drinker starring Sweeney and Depp will be based on an original story by Zach Dean and will explore the themes of love, friendship, and revenge, per Consequence Film. Depp is reported to portray a mysterious stranger in the film, while Sweeney will take on the role of a grieving bartender, coping with the loss of her lover.

Amid the unverified reports of Depp and Sweeney’s pairing, here's a look at what both the stars have been up to recently.

Sydney Sweeney is gracefully riding the wave of success in Hollywood

After carving a name for herself with her performance in Euphoria, Sweeney went on to become the new sweetheart of Hollywood. Her latest film, Immaculate, keeps her momentum going strong after standout performances in Anyone But You and Madame Webb.

The actress even hosted an SNL episode recently.

Johnny Depp has been pulling double duty — He's been acting and directing

The actor last appeared as King Louis XV in the 2023 historical drama Jeanne du Barry. Additionally, he's been busy directing a film about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. The film is said to currently be in its post-production stage.

If Day Drinker comes to fruition, the project will mark Johnny Depp’s first major assignment since his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard in 2021.

Also, a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot is reportedly in the work, sparking hope among Johnny Depp fans about the actor’s return as Captain Jack Sparrow. The probability of that happening is very slim, though, if reports are to be believed.

