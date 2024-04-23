Sydney Sweeney Takes A Dig At Carul Baum's Comment About Her In New Post; Deets Inside

Sydney Sweeney is a marvelous actress of today’s generation. She rose to prominence after her highly acclaimed role as Cassie in HBO’s hit series Euphoria. Sweeney is often in the news for her relationship or something else. This time, Sydney Sweeney is news for something else. The Euphoria actress seemingly issued an apology for having a great appearance after Hollywood Producer Carol Baum commented on her appearance. On Instagram, Sydney Sweeney shared a humorous post jokingly saying sorry for having great looks.

Sydney Sweeney jokes about her appearance on Instagram

It looks like Sydney Sweeney is not sorry, as she moves on and takes a humorous turn after Carol Baum’s recent comment. Sydney Sweeney donned a shirt that apologized for having great breasts while on a Mexican vacation with friends.

The Euphoria singer posted a series of Instagram photos from her vacation on Saturday, including one in which she was wearing a gray sweatshirt that read, "Sorry for having great t-shirts and correct opinions." In a carousel of pictures, Sweeney was seen flaunting her toned body in a brown bikini and dancing braless on the beach in a ruffled tan crop top and midi skirt while a mariachi band played live behind her.

After Sweeney posted the pictures, fans had a mixed reaction. While some lauded the actress, there were some who accepted her apology. Take a look: A user praised Sweeney’s new post and wrote, "Syd, this might be your cutest and most iconic post yet.” Another user referred to her humorous t-shirt slide and said, “Apology accepted.” While another user wrote and expressed that the actress didn’t have to apologize, “Don’t say sorry.” Another user came out in support of the actress and wrote, “U ain’t ever got to apologize for that.”

What did Hollywood producer Carol Baum say about Sydney Sweeney?

Carol Baum is a Hollywood producer who has been a part of many iconic films. The Fly Away Home and Buffy the Vampire Slayer producers took aim at Sydney Sweeney during a talk with the audience following an April 11 showing of her 1988 film Dead Ringers. As per the Daily Mail, the producers stated, "There's an actress who everybody loves now, Sydney Sweeney; I don't get Sydney Sweeney."

The producer stated that she saw Sweeney's 2023 romcom Anyone But You on a plane and revealed what she felt after watching the film. She said, “She wanted to know who (Sydney Sweeney) is and why everybody's talking about her. I watched this unwatchable movie. Sorry to those who love it... In a romantic comedy, they loathe each other.” Baum is also a University of Southern California adjunct professor, and she said she discussed Sweeney with her students. "I told my classmates, 'Explain this chick to me. She's not attractive, and she can't act. Why is she so hot? Nobody had an answer."

After Baum's comments, Sweeney couldn’t help but react. Sweeney reacted to veteran Hollywood producer Carol Baum's remarks on her beauty and filmography. Sweeney’s representative told People. "How sad that a woman in a position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that's what she's learned in her decades in the industry and feels it is appropriate to teach to her students, that's shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum's character."

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney was last seen in the romantic comedy Anyone But You and the horror film Immaculate.

