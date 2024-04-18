'It's Beyond Me': Zendaya Opens Up on Uncertainty Regarding Euphoria Season 3

Euphoria, the series which released its first season in 2019 made an imprint when it came to the show and its storyline. Many people liked the show, to the point it had become viral and its memes were taking over social media.

Its season 2 released in 2022 did not disappoint fans. It was equally as good as the season 1. Since then, many fans have been waiting to hear when the season 3 will hit their screens.

Zendaya, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Challengers’s release, revealed to Variety that she is not in charge of if or when the show returns. The star is one of the leads on the show and also serves as the executive producer. She says, “If it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course." She adds, “But it's beyond me.”

After the success of both seasons of Euphoria, fans are waiting to know what the show has to offer in future seasons. The last season ended on a very sensitive and serious note. The fans are eager to know the aftermath of the events that unfolded at the end of season 2.

Why is Euphoria’s season 3 taking time?

As per Entertainment Tonight, The filming of season 3 of the show was stalled due to the show’s star Angus Cloud, who passed away from an accidental overdose. His character in season 2 had become very primal and he became the audience’s favorite.

The filming also got delayed due to the labor strike between the studios and the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.

A spokesperson of the show's network revealed to Entertainment Tonight, “HBO and Sam Levinson (show creator) remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

Barbie Ferreira’s revelation on Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard podcast went viral. She spoke about the reason why she left the show after season 2, it was due to creative differences between her and Sam Levinson.

What does the Euphoria’s star have to say about it?

Actress Stormie Reid, who plays Rue’s little sister, Gia, told Variety, “I would hope the viewers, the audience will be able to finish the show. I think we should handle the show with care. We've put our hearts and soul into it."

In another interview with Variety, Hunter Schafer, who plays, Jules said that she really misses everybody. She reflected on how everyone is doing well with their careers and how everyone is busy with traveling. She expressed that she is excited to get back together and catch up and hang out with everyone.

The premiere date of season 3 is unclear, but as far as the plot goes for season 3, Sam Levinson told Elle after season 2 of the show aired in 2022, that it will have ‘film noir’. He told that Zendaya’s character will explore, “what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

