'Ton Of Effortless Chemistry': Glen Powell Lauds Sydney Sweeney For Successful Anyone But You Marketing Campaign

Glen Powell has praised Sydney Sweeney’s outstanding marketing campaign for their recent release, Anyone But You. He said that fun and chemistry are two ways to sell a romantic movie.

Furthermore, actress Sydney Sweeney talked about how her approach toward the marketing campaign led to one of the reasons behind the film’s commercial success.

Glen Powell lauds Sydney Sweeney for her successful marketing campaign

During a New York Times interview, actor Glen Powell appreciated his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney’s victorious marketing campaign for the hit rom-com.

“The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry,” Powell explained.

“That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”

Meanwhile, the Immaculate actress is the executive producer of the film.

About Sydney Sweeney’s film marketing campaign

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anyone But You‘s marketing campaign heavily contributed to its box office success, including romantic photos of the film’s leads, longing gazes between the duo on red carpets, flirtatious moments in their interviews, and viral TikTok videos.

“I was on every call. I was in text group chats. I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony Marketing and Distribution awake at night because I couldn’t stop with ideas,” Sydney Sweeney shared. “I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film because, at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative.”

Therefore, Sydney’s effortless marketing approach became one of the excellent reasons behind the film’s success.

Anyone But You: Its synopsis and box office success

The Will Gluck directorial film revolves around Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell), whose attraction for each other turns ice-cold after one night ends badly. However, when they’re unexpectedly reunited at a wedding in Australia, they decide to pretend to be a couple like the way mature adults do.

Talking about the film’s success, Anyone But You has not only become the highest-grossing romantic comedy in years, earning more than 200 million dollars worldwide but also helped with the so-called rom-com revival, hopefully paving the way for future films, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“You’ve got to get the ingredients in the meal just right: the story, the cast, the filmmakers, the chemistry, the ending,” Tom Rothman, chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, who also oversees Columbia, said of finding success within the rom-com movie genre, adding that it “is a delicate task. So, if you’re going to make one and go for it theatrically, it better be good.”

Overall, according to Deadline, the film’s savvy marketing, viral moments, and two hot young stars, Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s sizzling chemistry, followed by impressive social engagement, became a key and foremost factor in the film's success.

