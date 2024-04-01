Sydney Sweeney Used This Trick To Convince Her Parents To Let Her Pursue Acting; Euphoria Star Reveals

Euphoria actress, Sydney Sweeney shared in a Who What Wear interview published on Wednesday that she had to make a PowerPoint presentation and convince her parents to let her pursue acting as a career and move to Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old star, who grew up in Spokane, Washington, said that she persuaded her parents to move to Los Angeles when she was a teenager. While her parents seemed to agree after a bit of persuasion from her, the journey wasn't easy.

"It was hard because LA is very different from Spokane," Sweeney told Who What Wear adding, "The cost of a big city versus a small city is vastly different and challenging as well.".

According to the latest 2022 reports from the US Census Bureau, Spokane has a population of around 230,160 people, while LA has a population of over 3.8 million people and houses in Spokane have a median listing price of $472,500, as compared to $1.2 million in Los Angeles, as per the latest data from real-estate platform Realtor.com. The price difference is surely massive, as you can see.

Initially, Sydney got some guest roles in popular shows such as Grey's Anatomy and Pretty Little Liars. However, the actress did not land any major roles in Hollywood until much later.

"My quote, unquote success didn't come until I was in my 20s," she said, adding that her parents didn't really get to experience her success with her because of their divorce. Despite that, the Euphoria star is finally in a position to thank and repay her family for their support.

Sydney Sweeney opens up about taking care of her parents

"I recently paid off my mom's mortgage," Sweeney said. "As a kid, I always dreamt of being able to take care of my parents, so that was a really big thing for me to be able to do."

This is not the first time that Sweeney has spoken about how she got into acting and how it has affected her family. Earlier, during a British GQ interview, the actress said she convinced her parents to let her act by writing a five-year business plan that had a detailed plan of how her career would pan out.

"It said something along the lines of: if she auditioned for X short film, she'd be recruited by agents Y and Z, and then she'd booked this film where she'll meet this well-connected producer, and so on," GQ writer Iana Murray noted in Sweeney's profile.

In July 2022, she told The Holywood Reporter that her family had to sleep in a motel because L.A. was super expensive and out of their budget.

"We lived in one room. My mom and I shared a bed and my dad and little brother shared a couch," she said. Moreover, the star's parents filed for divorce and bankruptcy just as the actress was rising to fame. "My parents sacrificed so much to support my dream, and they lost so much during it. I just felt a responsibility to show them that it was worth it," Sweeney told Variety. in August 2023.

Sydney Sweeney isn't the only actress to convince her parents to pursue acting

The actress isn't the only celebrity to pitch her parents about going into acting using PowerPoint; actress Emma Stone did it too.

Stone told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 that she made a presentation titled Project Hollywood in ninth grade that included a plan for her and her mom to move to LA, where she could audition for shows while being homeschooled.

