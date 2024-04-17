Top Hollywood producer Carol Baum, known for movies like Father of the Bride, Shining Through, and Fly Away Home recently made some harsh comments about Sydney Sweeney, a rising star in Hollywood.

According to Daily Mail, Baum said that Sweeney “isn’t pretty” and “can’t act”. She mentioned this during a talk after the screening of her 1988 movie, Dead Ringers. Read on to know more.

Carol Baum questions the hype around Sydney Sweeney for being hot

At Jacob Burns Center in Pleasantville, N.Y., last week, Baum admitted she does not understand the hype around Sydney Sweeney, even after watching her in a movie called Anyone But You on a Plane. She didn’t like the movie and couldn’t see why everyone was talking about Sweeney. She explained, “I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her.”

Baum even asked her students at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts what they thought, but no one had a good answer. She recalled, "I said to my class, 'Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?'" Baum said. "Nobody had an answer."

Even though Baum wasn’t impressed with Sweeney, she said she might still work with her if it meant getting a movie made. She explained “We all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know, your job is to get the movie made.”

Sydney Sweeney's journey to becoming famous

Sweeney became famous for her role in HBO’s Euphoria as Cassie Howard, which earned her an Emmy nomination. She also got nominated for another Emmy for her role in The White Lotus. Despite mixed reviews, Sweeney’s movie Anyone But You did really well at the box office, making over $200 million worldwide.

Before the movie came out, there were rumors that Sweeney was having an affair with her co-star Glen Powell. But she denied it when she hosted Saturday Night Live in March, saying “That’s obviously not true,” she added, “Me and my fiancé [Jonathan Davino] produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot.”

Currently Sydney Sweeney's latest release Immaculate is airing on Netflix.

