Sydney Sweeney's Former Acting Coach Comes to Her Defence After Hollywood Producer Carol Baum Called Her Untalented

Sydney Sweeney's former acting coach, Scott Sedita, is stepping up to support her after she faced criticism about her talent and appearance from a Hollywood producer.

Speaking to TMZ, Sedita, from Scott Sedita Acting Studios, praises Sweeney as a highly skilled actress whose career began in her teenage years. While acknowledging that Sweeney may not fit the conventional mold of a "supermodel," Sedita emphasizes that her beauty lies in various other qualities.

According to Sedita, Sweeney's beauty emanates from her inner depth, intellect, compassion, and personal style, as well as her distinctive facial features like her eyes, smile, and cheekbones, which are accentuated by camera angles. He highlights that her appearance resonates with both the camera and audiences because of her relatable and approachable demeanor.

He said, "Sydney is beautiful because she has inner depth, intellect, compassion, style and facial features -- eyes, smile, cheekbones -- that the camera angles pick up on. The camera loves her 'look' as well as the audience. Audiences love her because she’s relatable and approachable."

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney Takes Stand Against Veteran Producer Carol Baum's Harsh Criticism; Calls Her Comments 'Shameful'

Scott Comes to Sweeney's Defense Against Hollywood Critic's Harsh Remarks

Scott's defense of Sydney was sparked by Hollywood producer Carol Baum's public criticism of the actress, where she claimed that Sweeney lacked both beauty and talent. Baum expressed this opinion after watching Sydney's successful romantic comedy, Anyone But You.

Advertisement

In response to Baum's remarks, Sydney's representative fired back, condemning Carol for publicly disparaging another female producer. It's worth noting that Sydney served as a producer for both Anyone But You and Immaculate, indicating that Baum's critique targeted one of her own colleagues in the industry.

Scott, who mentored Sydney during the early stages of her career, expresses confidence that his former student won't let the criticism affect her, citing her resilience in the face of past challenges. He emphasizes Sydney's dedication to her craft, noting that she has endured the highs and lows of the entertainment industry, which requires a serious commitment.

He adds, "She’s been through the ups and downs of this business. So you have to be pretty much a serious actress if you’re gonna go through all that. When taking feedback or critique, she processes it, uses her acting technique and makes the adjustment."

Scott believes that Sydney approaches acting with the same level of seriousness as Caitlin Clark does basketball, both striving for excellence in their respective fields.

Ultimately, he underscores the importance of resilience, echoing the sentiment that tough individuals endure even the most challenging circumstances.

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney Enjoys Girls' Night Out With Actress Hadley Robinson; The Duo Belts It Out At The Karaoke