The Bold and the Beautiful: Is Thomas permanently bidding goodbye?

Actor Matthew Atkinson has portrayed Thomas Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful since 2019. But is he being written off the show? Is this because of Hope or something else?

Why did Thomas leave The Bold and the Beautiful?

Despite his deep affection for Hope, Thomas faces heartbreak as she fails to reciprocate his feelings with equal intensity. After proposing once more, Thomas finds himself reaching a breaking point, compelled to assert the need for space in the face of unrequited love. Thomas said to Hope, "I would have loved you the rest of my life, but it is too painful, the back and forth. And that's why I am leaving you today."

Where is Thomas going?

In pursuit of solace and a fresh start, Thomas sets his sights on the enchanting city of Paris. With his son Douglas by his side, he embarks on a journey to redefine his life and seek fulfillment beyond the confines of Forrester Creations.

Will Thomas be coming back to The Bold and the Beautiful?

Amidst swirling speculations, Thomas's eventual return to the daytime drama seems imminent, offering a glimmer of hope for fans longing for his reunion with Hope. As the saga of Thope unfolds, viewers remain steadfast in their support, eagerly anticipating the triumph of love against all odds.