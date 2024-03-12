I Was In Shock': Jenifer Lewis Recalls Near-Fatal Fall From Balcony During African Getaway, Reveals She Had Death Scare

Jenifer Lewis finally opened up about her 10-foot fall in Africa that nearly killed her. "I didn't know you could be in that much pain and be alive," in a recent interview with ABC News the actress recalled those horrific days. Jenifer released her memoir Walking in My Joy in November 2022 and wrapped her sitcom Black-ish after eight seasons. All was going well and she was about to retire when this incident happened, leaving her in “shock.”

Jennifer Lewis’s fatal fall

The Think Like a Man actress was interviewed by Good Morning America host Robin Roberts, in which she elaborated on her accident during the supposed-to-be “trip of a lifetime” to Serengeti, Africa. She was on a trip with her friends from Cape Town to Rwanda and stayed in Serengeti in a rural lodge that offered a fascinating landscape view.

Since there were only streetlights, the lodge was pitch dark after sunset. When Lewis tried to tour the place, she fell 10 feet deep from the lodge stairs. “I'm walking, and all of a sudden—bam—I had fallen 10 feet into a dry ravine full of boulders and stones and sharp rocks," she said.

When Robert asked her if she thought she would die, the actress admitted that she did. "I went from that high kick standing on my star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, five months later, I was on the ground of the Serengeti, and that same leg couldn’t move," she said.

A Wild Cow was ten feet away as Lewis lay on the ground. Also heard a Lion’s roar!

As if the fall wasn’t horrible enough, Lewis also had a close encounter with wild animals. After the actress fell, she was unable to scream and was lying on the ground out of shock and pain. She said, "Of course, I was in shock. My right hip took the impact, my shoulder went up against a stone,” and continued, “Nothing would move. So, I laid there, I said, 'Move your body, baby, come on Jenny, move your body.”

After her friend found her, she rushed to get help, and Lewis heard a lion roar. Now recalling the dreadful moment, she quipped, "My last thought, because I am Jenifer Lewis, was, what a headline, the king at the queen. Pieces of Jenifer Lewis’ body being flown back to the states."

It’s been two years since the incident, and Lewis has almost recovered and the actress was even seen in NBC’s revival of Night Court in a cameo role.