The Simpsons Kills Off Fan-Favorite Character After 34 Years; Here's Who Fans Had To Bid Goodbye To

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The famous animated series The Simpsons, which has stood as a pillar just killed one of its oldest characters. The Simpsons, widely known for airing events in its episodes that have coincidently happened in real life as well, has recently given another shock to its die-hard fans.

In its recent episode, the long-running series came forth with the saddening demise of one of the background characters, which has left the fans feeling upset.

The Simpsons kill a 34-year-old character

The Simpsons is one of Fox’s longest-running sitcoms. With its hilarious episodes, which sometimes have also turned into a controversial storyline, the series has managed to entertain its audience to date.

However, in its recent episode that aired this Sunday night, the most loved sitcom came forth with a piece of disheartening news. One of its familiar faces, Larry the Barfly, was shown to have died.

On Sunday night's episode, which is one in Season 35, named Cremains of the Day, the demise of Larry was revealed, following which Homer, along with his friends from Moe's bar such as Lenny, Carl, and Moe, were shown to go on a road trip to scatter the ashes of Larry.

Upon learning the shocking news, Homer and his bar friends suddenly realize that they knew very little of Larry. What makes them even sad is that Larry’s mother reveals that the background character always described Homer, Lenny, and others as his “best friends.”

She further asks them to share their memories of Larry, upon which they tell her a bogus fishing tale.

Details of Larry the Barfly

For the fans who are not well versed with the details of the character, he was the one often seen in Moe’s Tavern. This character of Larry, who was shown to be a 42-year-old man, in the series' fictional storyline, was often seen to have been seated right next to his friend Sam, in the bar.

He was a balding man, who had first appeared in the series somewhere around Season 1, probably in the episode, Homer’s Odyssey. The mentioned episode aired back in 1990 in the month of January.

For the last 34 years, the drunk was seen reappearing in the series but has rarely said a word.

The first time he was seen talking was in the Season 2 episode, Bart Gets Hit by a Car. He was shown to have a look at Marge Simpson and shout, “Who’s the chick?”

Upon the revelation, the long-time fans were obviously shocked by the loss, following which they took it to X (formerly Twitter) and posted their thoughts.

One X user stated, “RIP Larry the Barfly - we hardly knew ye,” while another expressed, “Sad day in Simpsons land Larry The Barfly has passed away may he rest in peace rest high on that mountain Larry."

