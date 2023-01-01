The Simpsons: 5 interesting predictions about 2023 that featured on the sitcom

The Simpsons has been one sitcom which has always left viewers intrigued by their predictions and how some of them have even come true in the past. With the New Year beginning as we enter 2023, a TikTik post managed to compile all the predictions about the year that have been made on the sitcom. A video shared by TikTok user @rantersc shared a post suggesting that a new virus will come in 2023 along with "several wars." Previously, we have seen several predictions from The Simpsons come true, such as Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance, the Donald Trump presidency, Coronavirus and more. For the unreversed, The Simpsons revolves around a family consisting of main characters Homer (voiced by Dan Castellaneta), Marge (voiced by Julie Kavner), Lisa (voiced by Yeardley Smith), Bart (voiced by Nancy Cartwright), and Maggie. The episodes are set in the Simpsons family's interactions with other residents of Springfield. The Simpsons hold the Guiness World Record for most guest stars in a TV series. Here's a look at the sitcom's five predictions about 2023 as per reports.

Inflation and economic crisis As reported by The Sun, A TikTok video has claimed that in terms of the 2023 prediction, Simpsons hints at an economic crisis. The video claims, a man tells Homer, "Anarchy, the end of civilisation coming soon to an America near you" while Homer responds, "America can’t collapse, we’re as powerful as Ancient Rome." The episode reportedly showcases Homer being shown video about the future which showcases cards such as "no local farming, peak oil, Ben Bernanke, solar flares, 17-year cicadas, deadly troll."

US and China War Another YouTube video about The Simpsons' predictions also claims one of the scariest predictions made on The Simpsons for 2023 apparently also happens to be the one where they suggest there could be a nuclear war between the US and China. In one of their episodes, the news anchor can be heard saying, “It is with great sadness that I inform you that America and China have declared war. A massive nuclear attack is expected to reach our shores within the hour!" Zombie virus outbreak The Simpsons reportedly predicted that there will be a zombie virus outbreak in 2023 as per a TikTok post. The episode showcases how a burger turns into a zombie apocalypse after high-quality cows were made into meat sauce, and then the meat sauce was fed to the cows. Humans made the cows into hamburgers and ate them, and then they became zombies. Trump's 2024 Presidential run While Donald Trump announced that he will be running for the 2024 Presidential elections last year, it was already predicted on The Simpsons. The Simpsons' producer Al Jean took to Twitter to share an image of a 2015 episode of the series which features Homer Simpson flying as a "Trump 2024" campaign sign stands in the background. The show had previously also predicted Kamala Harris's run for the Vice-President. Mars travel The Simpsons' season 27 consisted an episode called The Marge-ian Chronicles, where Marge and Lisa volunteer to be some of the first humans to travel to and live on the red planet. While there's no mention of 2023, it's one of those episodes that discusses the future as Exploration Inc, a private company, hopes to send people to the planet to colonize it by the year 2026. The episode further showcases the mother and daughter living on Mars by the year 2050.

Fans have been eager to know how the sitcom has managed to predict some key events in the past and showrunner Matt Selman previously spoke to Deadline about explaining the same in the show and said, "We have another crazy conceptual episode that explains how ‘The Simpsons’ [knows] the future. It’s a conceptual episode with lots of crazy stuff in it, but it does an explanation of how ‘The Simpsons’ can predict the future." The Simpsons was renewed for two more seasons last year and in the announcement Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier joked ,"It's a sincere pleasure to announce the Season 33 and 34 pick-ups for The Simpsons. We keep hoping that, eventually, they'll get it right." The Simpsons has been one of the most popular TV shows and has been the longest-running animated sitcom. It has also won the most Emmy Awards for an animated TV series, the most People’s Choice Awards by an animated series, the most guest stars featured in an animated series, and the most liked TV show on Facebook. Are you a fan of The Simpsons? Tell us your favourite character from the show. Share your views with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

