The Young And The Restless Renewed For Four More Seasons? Here's What We Know

CBS has officially announced the renewal of The Young and the Restless for an additional four seasons, ensuring its place as the network's longest-running scripted series. As the current four-year pickup approaches its end, this extension guarantees the soap's presence on television screens through the 2027-2028 season.

The Young and the Restless history

The Young and the Restless premiered in 1973 and holds the title of CBS' longest-running series. Set in the fictional town of Genoa City, the show chronicles the intricate relationships and conflicts among the Newman, Winters, and Abbott families over five decades. The renewal, which marks its 55th season, solidifies its status as a television institution.

The Young and the Restless ratings

The daytime drama has consistently dominated ratings, claiming the top spot for the 36th consecutive season among daytime soaps. With an average of 3.5 million daily viewers in the 2023-2024 season, The Young and the Restless surpasses its CBS counterpart, The Bold and the Beautiful (2.9 million), and ABC's General Hospital (2.3 million). Noteworthy cast members, including Melody Thomas Scott, Eric Braeden, and others, have been integral to the show for over 30 years.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle's bold move backfire?

In April, the series will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Nikki (Scott) and Victor's (Braeden) wedding, a pivotal moment in the show's history. Produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television, the executive producer and head writer is Josh Griffith.

Advertisement

CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach expressed excitement about continuing the legacy of The Young and the Restless, praising the cast and writers for delivering compelling performances and stories. As the soap secures its place in television history, fans can anticipate new creative twists and turns in the ongoing saga of Genoa City.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences congratulated the show on its renewal, highlighting the enduring passion for daytime television. The Daytime Emmys, which celebrated its golden anniversary with The Young and the Restless in 2023, eagerly anticipates honoring the show at its 51st Annual event later this year, according to NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor's wisdom help Victoria?