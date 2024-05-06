Richa Chadha talks about having toxic co-actors constantly competing with her: ‘I don’t think all women are saints’

Richa Chadha, who is in the last leg of her pregnancy has been basking in the success of her recently released web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress has been receiving praise for her portrayal of Lajjo.

In a recent interview, the actress opened up about having toxic co-actors. Richa also spoke about her terrible experiences with female producers who pretend to be feminists.

Richa Chadha on her toxic experiences in the industry

Talking to News 18, Richa Chadha quipped that one woman’s win cannot amount to a win for her. The actress added that she cannot call it her victory if it is a toxic woman who has succeeded by maligning everybody else and has been uncharacteristically nasty to gain attention and press. The Heeramandi star expressed that they should celebrate everybody’s growth and evolution but it does not always happen.

Richa shared that this mindset has developed after many unpleasant experiences she has had with powerful women in show business who have done her wrong but still wear a façade of feminism on social media. "I don't think I subscribe to the fact that all women are saints. I've had some terrible experiences with female producers whose checks bounced and they pretend to be feminists on Twitter (now X)," she recalled.

Richa further revealed that she also had toxic co-actors. Talking about them, the actress said that those co-stars were constantly competing with her by not giving the right cues and cutting out the lights in the scenes.

"I can’t say that I have had a uniform, monolithic experience. Sisterhood definitely exists and it’s real when you build it, craft it, and nurture it. But it takes more than one person to understand and create that,” Richa shared.

Richa Chadha will soon welcome her first child with her husband Ali Fazal. The actress has been quite active during her pregnancy and did not let this stop her from working.