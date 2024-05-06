For Britney Spears, who is squandering her $60 million home on opulent vacations, Jessica Simpson has some advice. As the Dukes of Hazzard actor was departing Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, he had a brief conversation with photographers on the Toxic singer's financial issues.

She told TMZ, "If you're not careful, you can blow all your money on vacation, but memories are worth more." Simpson, who frequently shows off her opulent lifestyle on social media, revealed that she was on her way back from spending spring break with her mother and children.

Britney Spears' spending spree: A closer look

This time, the forty-three-year-old "Employee of the Month" actress didn't have to pay a thing because her mother covered the cost of the vacation. She clarified that her mother had covered the cost of the trip, so it was free for her.

Simpson's admonition to Spears, 42, coincides with Page Six's source report that the hitmaker is depleting all of her funds less than three years after her conservatorship ended in November 2021, allowing her to access her impressive wealth.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Britney Spears' spending habits and financial independence

The Gimme More singer touched her money for the first time since 2008 at that point, and she has subsequently taken trips in private jets to Maui, Hawaii, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. According to reports, the Grammy winner even reportedly spent "hundreds of thousands of dollars" on her trip to French Polynesia the previous year.

Advertisement

One of the sources reportedly claimed, "She has no concept of money." Her bank accounts were managed by others for more than ten years, and all purchases, even small ones like a pack of gum, needed to be reported to the court. But she's on her own now.

Spears' closest friends are afraid to criticize her reckless spending because they don't want to "rock the boat and make her feel like she is in a conservatorship again," according to a second source.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari ‘Hopes’ Pop Star is ‘OK’ After New BF Paul Soliz's Hotel Drama; Source Reveals