The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Cole Confess to Victoria and Betray Victor?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, May 24, reveal intense moments and tough decisions for the characters. Cole Howard finds himself in a tricky situation, while Victor Newman receives unexpected guests. Claire Grace makes a sincere plea to Summer Newman, hoping to mend fences and secure a job.

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

Cole Howard (J. Eddie Peck) is caught in a dilemma: should he reveal the plan to Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) or keep her in the dark until it's executed? Cole and Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) aim to send Jordan to prison without Victor's knowledge. As they maneuver their scheme, Victor (Eric Braeden) is distracted by surprise visitors, potentially a diversion to help Cole and Michael move Jordan out undetected. Alternatively, the police might arrive to investigate Jordan's claims about Victor's dungeon.

If their plan fails, Cole and Michael risk losing control and letting Jordan escape. Regardless of the outcome, Victor won't be pleased to learn that his plans for Jordan have been thwarted.

Meanwhile, Claire Grace (Hayley Erin) approaches Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) with a heartfelt plea, acknowledging her past mistakes and expressing her desire to prove she has changed. Claire hopes to convince Summer to hire her as Harrison Abbott's (Redding Munsell) nanny, emphasizing her dedication to child development and her genuine concern for Harrison. After a sincere discussion, and perhaps some encouragement from Harrison, Summer might consider giving Claire a trial period.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that despite the tension and uncertainty, there is hope for understanding and new beginnings. Stay tuned to see if Cole's decision will bring him closer to Victoria, and whether Claire and Summer can bond as cousins and colleagues.

