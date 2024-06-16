Which Celebs Will Be Part Of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire's New Season? Find Out

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is back with its new upcoming season on the occasion of the show’s 25th anniversary. The new season will air on ABC, bringing a major celebrity twist. With Jimmy Kimmel as the show’s host, the new season will feature pairs of celebrities, contesting for USD 1 million. The sum secured by the celebrity participants would be donated to charities for noble causes.

Which celebrities will take part in the upcoming season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire decided to assemble a major celebrity cast of participants as it once again airs on television, rejoicing in its 25th anniversary. As per TV Insider, the celebrities will contest the show in pairs. The host, Jimmy Kimmel, addressed the new season’s format, marking it as “the most dramatic hour of three people sitting on stools in the history of American television.”

The pair for the show are as follows:: John Mulaney and Nick Kroll, Rosie O’Donnell and Lisa Ann Walter, John Stamos and Dave Coulier, Ray Romano and Brad Garrett, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, Zach Braff and Donald Faison, Lil Dicky and GaTa, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, Ike Barinholtz and Alan Barinholtz, Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey, Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata, Sophia Bush and Alex Edelman, Gillian Jacobs and Danny Pudi, Natasha Leggero and Jason Ritter, Ron Funches and Reggie Watts, and Jeff Ross and Sal Iacono.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire celebrates its 25th anniversary

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is a British-originated game show franchise, where contestants answer multiple-choice questions to win hefty cash prizes. The original British show was hosted by Chris Tarrant, and quickly became popular among the masses, resulting in its multiple adaptations all across the globe.

The new season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will air on July 10, 2024, on ABC, covering the show’s 25th anniversary. Jimmy Kimmel will be back as the show’s host. Kimmel previously hosted the show back in 2020 and 2021.

The comeback of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has surely excited the show’s fans, who were eagerly waiting for its renewal. Along with Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, ABC’s summer lineup also includes The Bachelorette, Celebrity Family Feud, Claim to Fame, Judge Steve Harvey, Press Your Luck, and a brand new game show, titled Lucky 13.

