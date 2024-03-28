'They Are In This Together': How Are Kate Middleton-King Charles Dealing With Cancer Diagnosis? Biographer Sally Bedell Smith Tells

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and King Charles fight against cancer in solidarity! For the first time in the history of monarchy, two senior royals are facing the deadly disease simultaneously. But it has only brought the royal father-in-law and daughter-in-law closer.

Princess Kate and King Charles' bond grows amidst crisis

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People's Magazine exclusively, "He has always had a very good bond with her. I don't think it is presumptuous to say that she is like the daughter he never had."

She also shared that King Charles is protective of Middleton, "He shares with William an impulse to protect her. They are in this together, Kate and the King," said Bedell Smith.

King Charles was diagnosed with prostate cancer and announced it on February 5. Middleton, who was undergoing a planned abdominal surgery at the time, also revealed her cancer diagnosis on March 22.

King Charles's announcement inspired the Princess to do the same

The King, 75, and the Princess of Wales, 42, have grown closer as they battle cancer, "two patients going through a common health experience are bound to have a close connection," says a royal source.

A few days earlier, a source reported that Middleton had a private dinner with her father-in-law before making her health crisis public. It also stated that the Princess found "comfort and reassurance" in watching people's love and support after the King's announcement.

"there was some comfort [for Kate] in seeing… that it was possible to balance some private information without there being an imperative to share all," said the source.

The monarch was proud of Catherine for conveying her message with courage and dignity. [The King] was "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did," the source revealed.

What led Middleton to finally announce her health battle?

The King announced his diagnosis quickly due to "constitutional obligations." But Middleton held back to protect her children.

Unfortunately, the princess was caught in the crossfire of nasty speculations, questions over her marriage, Prince William's infidelity, and the infamous Photoshop controversy. On March 19, the London Clinic staff allegedly attempted to access Middleton's medical records.

Things spiraled out of control. "It unleashed a pent-up feeling that people wanted information—unfortunately, that's the curse of being a modern royal," a palace aid said.

The mother of three finally broke her silence with an announcement that created shockwaves around the world and ended the speculations.

Is the Prince of Wales under pressure?

Prince William has a lot more pressure, given that his wife and father are both undergoing cancer treatment. Also, the constant rift between him and Prince Harry became more evident after the royal family kept him out of the loop.

However, The Prince of Wales is facing the challenges head-on, "There will be a lot more pressure on William, but he's always been aware of that. He has evolved to lead, and he is leading," says a palace aid.