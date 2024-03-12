The sequel to the beloved 1984 movie This Is Spinal Tap has started filming in New Orleans, Louisiana. This Is Spinal Tap 2 is a sequel to the original mockumentary directed by Rob Reiner over 40 years ago in 1984.

This Is Spinal Tap gears up for a sequel after 40 years

In this sequel, Reiner will both direct and reprise his role as Martin Marty Di Bergi, while Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer return as the members of the heavy metal band Spinal Tap. The movie will have special appearances from Elton John, Paul McCartney, Questlove, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood.

Guest, McKean, Reiner, and Shearer came up with the idea for the sequel, which will see England's loudest and most punctual band reuniting for one last concert after a 15-year break. The film is being produced by Reiner, Michele Reiner, and Matthew George and financed by Castle Rock Entertainment. Christopher H. Warner, Derrick Rossi, and Jonathan Fuhrman are executive producers.

Reiner shared to Deadline, “I recently spoke to Marty DiBergi who said that he was more than happy to take a sabbatical from his position as a visiting Professor’s Assistant at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts to once again document Spinal Tap to ensure their place in the pantheon of Rock and Roll.”

Garth Brooks expressed excitement about the sequel

Back in December Garth Brooks shared that the sequel will have “few other surprises” he added, “If you think you have laughed before, Jiminy Christmas …,” he said at the time. “First of all, I was in love with Spinal Tap, in love with the original movie. The fact that it’s coming back, it’s gonna be neat to be a part of this. Because this is history, man.”

This Is Spinal Tap became a cult classic after its release in 1984. In 2002, it was recognized as "culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress and was chosen for preservation by the National Film Registry. It was also the first mockumentary, followed by the fictional rock trio on their 1982 U.S. tour promoting their album Smell the Glove.

